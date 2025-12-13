Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are back at The Garden on Saturday night for a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers will hold their fourth Centennial theme night, against the Canadiens, as they celebrate 1967-91 - The New Garden. The Blueshirts will recognize the rebirth that took place during this period, including a new home arena and bringing Rangers hockey to more fans than ever through television.

Will Cuylle is set to skate in his 200th career NHL game and Igor Shesterkin’s next game will be the 300th of his career.

New York will play three of their next five games at home.

The Rangers have earned points in seven of their last nine games (5-2-2) and in three-straight games at MSG (1-0-2).

The Blueshirts’ 54.0 faceoff win percentage ranks third in the league.

New York has allowed 2.63 goals against per game, the sixth fewest in the league.

New York has allowed 20 goals in the second period, the fewest allowed in the NHL. Their plus-four goal differential in the second period is tied for ninth in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .909 save percentage, the fourth highest in the league, and a 2.60 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 49 goals, the fifth fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers’ 16 goals scored by defensemen are tied for the ninth most in the league.

New York has 13 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, and is tied for the fourth most wins in the league when scoring first. Their record when doing so is 13-2-0.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (849) and rank eighth in blocked shots (487).