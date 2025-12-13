Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are back at The Garden on Saturday night for a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers will hold their fourth Centennial theme night, against the Canadiens, as they celebrate 1967-91 - The New Garden. The Blueshirts will recognize the rebirth that took place during this period, including a new home arena and bringing Rangers hockey to more fans than ever through television.

Will Cuylle is set to skate in his 200th career NHL game and Igor Shesterkin’s next game will be the 300th of his career.

New York will play three of their next five games at home.

The Rangers have earned points in seven of their last nine games (5-2-2) and in three-straight games at MSG (1-0-2).

The Blueshirts’ 54.0 faceoff win percentage ranks third in the league.

New York has allowed 2.63 goals against per game, the sixth fewest in the league.

New York has allowed 20 goals in the second period, the fewest allowed in the NHL. Their plus-four goal differential in the second period is tied for ninth in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .909 save percentage, the fourth highest in the league, and a 2.60 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 49 goals, the fifth fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers’ 16 goals scored by defensemen are tied for the ninth most in the league.

New York has 13 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, and is tied for the fourth most wins in the league when scoring first. Their record when doing so is 13-2-0.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (849) and rank eighth in blocked shots (487).

RANGERS AND CANADIENS CONNECTIONS

Montreal’s Executive VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton was GM of the Rangers from 2015-2021 and was a part of the Rangers organization from 2007-2021.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis played for the Rangers from 2013-14 – 2014-15.

Director of New York Rangers Goaltending Benoit Allaire served as Goaltending Coach with the Canadiens for one season (1996-97).

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (32), ranks second in goals (10) and assists (22), and has tallied four multi-point games and 12 points (4G-8A) in his last eight games. On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 582 points as a Ranger are tied for the tenth most points in franchise history.

This season, he has eight multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 17 assists are tied for the fourth most in the league and his 25 points are tied for sixth. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (590) and fifth in points (902).

Panarin’s 241 points (96G-145A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 141 of 194 games, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (11) and power play goals (6), and ranks third on the team in assists (13) and points (24). He has 12 points (4G-8A) through his last 11 games.

His six power play goals are tied for the 10th most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 261 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Dec. 6 vs. COL, he notched his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in seven of his last 10 games (2G-6A), and has collected 13 points (5G-8A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (16 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,074 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (251), third in hits (68), fourth in assists (11) and points (18), and is tied for fourth in goals (7). He has recorded five points in his last six contests (1G-4A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7 vs. VGK.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 59.4 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.6).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (104), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), third in goals (8) and sixth in points (16). He has tallied a point in four of his last eight games (2G-2A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) through his last 23 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 7-0-0.

His 109 hits this season rank fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 410 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in six of his last eight games (5-2-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 games this season, the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts, his 2.48 goals against average is the fourth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), fourth in the NHL in wins (148), third in shutouts (20) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Saturday, December 13 | 7:00 PM ET

