Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

COMEBACK WINNERS – The Rangers became the fifth team this season with multiple third-period, multi-goal comeback wins. They earned their second third-period, multi-goal comeback win of the season and have only had more in three other seasons: 2014-15, 2006-07 and 1941-42 (all were three).

ADDING UP POINTS – New York has earned points in 10 of their last 14 games (8-4-2), and in five of their last seven games at The Garden (3-2-2).

EXTRA SESSION SUCCESS – The Blueshirts won their seventh game decided in either overtime or a shootout, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

ON THE BOARD FIRST – The Rangers improved their record to 14-2-0 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the sixth most wins when doing so.

BACK-TO-BACK PLAYER TALLIES – Four different Rangers have notched points in back-to-back games: Will Cuylle (1G-1A), J.T. Miller (2G-1A), Gabe Perreault (1G-1A), and Vincent Trocheck (2A).

Artemi Panarin recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and 30th as a Ranger. He reached the mark in 466 games, the ninth fastest in Rangers history.

Mika Zibanejad scored the game-tying, power play goal in the third period, his seventh power play goal of the season and his 115th as a Blueshirt. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116). He became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.