Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have earned points in four-straight games (2-0-2) and have points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2). Against Vegas, they have points in four of their last five games at home (2-1-2).

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to seven-straight games (4G-5A), tied for the third-longest active streak in the league. His 11 goals this season are the most on the Blueshirts. Zibanejad has recorded six points (2G-4A) in his last four games against the Golden Knights.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his seventh goal of the season. He has registered points in back-to-back games (1G-2A) and tallied his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Artemi Panarin recorded his 582nd point as a Ranger, tying Chris Kreider for the tenth most points in franchise history. He has tallied at least one point in four-straight games (2G-4A) and in four-straight games against the Golden Knights (1G-5A).

J.T. Miller skated in his 900th career NHL game.