Rangers vs. Ducks: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to face the Anaheim Ducks for the first time this season in a Monday night matchup at MSG (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

New York will play three of their next four games at home.

The Rangers have earned points in eight of their last 10 games (6-2-2), and in four-straight games at MSG (2-0-2). Their four-game point streak at home is the longest since a six-game streak (5-0-1) between Jan. 2-23, 2025.

The Blueshirts’ 54.0 faceoff win percentage ranks third in the league.

New York has allowed 2.67 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 21 goals in the second period, the fewest allowed in the NHL.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 53 goals, tied for the sixth fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .906 save percentage, the sixth highest in the league, and a 2.63 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

New York has 13 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, and is tied for the seventh most wins in the league when scoring first. Their record when doing so is 13-2-0.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (881) and rank eighth in blocked shots (505). They have registered 30+ hits in 12 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

RANGERS AND DUCKS CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward Sam Carrick spent parts of six seasons with the Ducks (2018-19 - 2023-24), recording 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 205 games.

Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen skated with the Ducks for parts of four seasons (2021-22 - 2024-25).

Rangers assistant coach Joe Sacco played parts of five seasons with the Ducks from 1993-94 – 1997-98.

Ducks forward Chris Kreider played in parts of 13 seasons with the Rangers, accumulating 326 goals and 256 assists for 582 points in 883 games. In franchise history, he ranks third in goals, seventh in games played, eighth in assists and 10th in points. Kreider’s 116 power play goals with New York are tied for the most in franchise history.

Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba played parts of six seasons (2019-20 - 2024-25) with the Rangers, serving as captain from 2022-24.

Ducks forward Ryan Strome skated for the Blueshirts for parts of four seasons (2018-19 – 2021-22).

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was a New York acquisition on March 16, 2022, playing 22 regular season games for the team (8G-5A) and 20 playoff games (5G-8A).

Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (1994-95 and 1995-96).

Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko is a New York City native, hailing from Brooklyn.

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (33), is tied for the lead in goals (11), ranks second in assists (22) and has tallied four multi-point games and 13 points (5G-8A) in his last eight games. On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 583 points as a Ranger are tied for the tenth most points in franchise history.

This season, he has eight multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 26 points are tied for the fifth most in the league and his 17 assists are tied for seventh. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (590) and fifth in points (903).

Panarin’s 242 points (97G-145A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 142 of 195 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (6), is tied for the lead in goals (11) and ranks third on the team in assists (14) and points (25). He has 13 points (4G-9A) through his last 12 games.

His six power play goals are tied for the 10th most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 261 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Dec. 6 vs. COL, he notched his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in eight of his last 11 games (2G-7A), and has collected 14 points (5G-9A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (17 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,080 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (265), fourth in hits (71), assists (11) and points (20), and is tied for third in goals (9). He has recorded seven points in his last seven contests (3G-4A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7 vs. VGK.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 59.7 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.7).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (112), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (3), tied for third in goals (9) and ranks fifth in points (18). He has tallied a point in five of his last 10 games (3G-3A) and skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 8-0-0.

His 112 hits this season rank fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 413 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in seven of his last nine games (6-2-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 games this season, tied for the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts, his 2.53 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), third in shutouts (20), fourth in the NHL in wins (149) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.

