Rangers vs. Canadiens: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

1967-91 - THE NEW GARDEN – The Rangers recognized the rebirth that took place during the 1967-91 period, including a new home arena and bringing Rangers hockey to more fans than ever through television.

HOME COOKING – New York has earned points in four-straight games at home (2-0-2).

UP AGAINST MONTREAL – The Rangers extended their point streak against the Canadiens to nine-straight games, tied for their longest point streak against them since the 1939-40 season. New York has recorded multiple multi-goal comeback wins against Montreal in a single season for the second time since 1967-68 and the third time in franchise history (2019-20 & 1941-42).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM – Five different Rangers registered a multi-point game tonight (Will Cuylle, Conor Sheary, Noah Laba, Matthew Robertson, J.T. Miller).

J.T. Miller scored the game-winning, overtime goal, his second of the season, and tallied his second multi-goal game of the year. He has registered six points (1G-5A) through his last six games.

Artemi Panarin scored his first career penalty-shot goal, becoming the fifth Rangers player to score one against the Canadiens and the first to do so since Camille Henry (Mar. 8, 1958). His penalty shot goal was the first by a Ranger since Dan Boyle’s on Dec. 9, 2015 and the first at home since Sean Avery’s on Feb. 14, 2010. He has recorded seven points in his last six games, leads the Rangers in points (33) and his 11 goals this season are tied for the most on the team.

Mika Zibanejad tallied his 14th assist of the season on J.T. Miller’s game-winning, overtime goal. He has recorded 10 points through his last 10 games (4G-6A).

Will Cuylle skated in his 200th career NHL game, scoring his ninth goal of the season and recording his 10th power play point with an assist on Noah Laba’s goal. The Rangers’ record this season every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 8-0-0.

Igor Shesterkin appeared in his 300th career NHL game.

Noah Laba scored his first career NHL power play goal and notched his second multi-point game of the season.