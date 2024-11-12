Weber, Poile Express Gratitude, Reflect on Preds Careers During Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Speeches

Former Preds Captain, General Manager Become First Homegrown Nashville Predators to Enter Hockey Hall of Fame

On Monday night in Toronto, things finally sunk in for Shea Weber.

Up to that point, the former captain of the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens still wasn’t sure his naming to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 was true. But once he received his honored member plaque and gave his speech in front of an appreciative crowd filled with hockey’s greats, the Sicamous, B.C., native realized just how far he’d come.

He reflected on the days spent playing road hockey on Spruce Street in his hometown, he and his friends dreaming of scoring the winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final, and then doing it all over again the next day.

He thanked those involved with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, the junior team where he made a name for himself and won a championship across three years while he made some of his best friends.

And then, the NHL came calling.

“From there, I was off to Nashville who helped me launch a 16-year NHL career,” Weber, the first of seven inductees, reflected from the stage giving the biggest speech of his life. “I’d like to thank David Poile, Barry Trotz and the Predators for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dream in a city I now consider a second home. Trotzy and David, I’m forever grateful for the lessons in life, hockey and leadership you guys shared with me.”

The blueliner with the slapshot feared by so many around the League then moved onto Montreal after a trade from the Preds, the spot where he finished his career as captain of the franchise, leading them all the way to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Always a proud Canadian, Weber then looked back on the numerous international successes he enjoyed while representing his country, including two Olympic Gold Medals in 2010 and 2014.

But then Weber turned to what really matters most in this game - the people.

“To this day, my love for the game remains strong, even if my body didn't hold up as long as I had hoped,” Weber said. “It's because there's so much to be grateful for when playing this game. And it's not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It's in the small, seemingly routine moments that matter the most. It's those friendships built during countless plane and bus rides, team dinners or breaking things down in the trainer's room. It's when a veteran player takes you under their wing and shows you what it truly means to be a professional. I want to thank all those players for demonstrating the importance of hard work and dedication. By passing on your knowledge to the next generation, you're ensuring that the spirit of this game continues to thrive.”

And, he gave one very special shoutout to someone back in Nashville.

“I'd like to thank all my coaches, my teammates, GMs, doctors, trainers, front office staff, my agents…rink attendants and, of course, [Predators Locker Room Attendant, Craig] Partner [Baugh] in Nashville, who all encouraged and mentored me.”

Weber concluded by thanking the people who matter most to him - his brother, Brandon, his father, James, who “worked at a sawmill to support our family and made it possible for us to play, even selling your prized possession, the Mustang, to give us more opportunity.” And, holding back tears, he thanked his late-mother, Tracy, who he knew was, “Watching over with that big smile.”

Finally, he thanked his wife, Bailey, and his three children, for their “unwavering support” before leaving with a message for them and all who had played even a small role in what is now a Hall of Fame career.

“My kids, I feel so fortunate to share this moment with you,” Weber said. “I want you to know how important it is to keep aspiring to be great - and whatever you choose, it doesn't matter - dream big, work hard and always believe in yourselves, just as you believed in me. To all who have been a part of my journey as a mentor, a friend, or both, this moment is as much yours as it is mine. I'm forever grateful. Thank you.”

A few inductees later, David Poile shared the same gratitude.

The only general manager for the first 25 years of Nashville Predators history - and the winningest GM in NHL history - Poile was surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, first at his welcome dinner inside the Grand Hall on Sunday evening, and then Monday in front of the hockey world.

Poile first began with those who he called his Hall of Famers, his family.

“I could not have asked for or found a better teammate in life than my wife, Elizabeth, who has been with me every step of the way,” Poile said as his adoring partner watched lovingly from the front row. “I was able to score the hat trick of life - who you marry and share your journey with, the job you have and the places you live. Elizabeth and I have been a team, from Atlanta, to Calgary, to Washington, and, ultimately to Nashville. She's been the rock of our family throughout our shared hockey journey. Thank you.”

Poile also recognized his son - and Predators Assistant General Manager - Brian, as well as Brian’s wife, Valerie, and son, Wyatt. Poile also told his daughter, Lauren, as well as her husband, Todd, and daughters, Ellie and Charlotte, that he’s, “Looking forward to spending a lot more time with each of you.”

That time will finally come after 41 consecutive years as a general manager. Poile thanked his first mentor - his father, Norman “Bud” Poile, also a member of the Hall as a Builder - and his second mentor, Cliff Fletcher, who gave Poile his first job with the Atlanta Flames as an administrative assistant.

Before long, Poile was named general manager of the Washington Capitals before joining the expansion Predators in 1997, his final stop in the NHL, the southern city he turned into a hockey-crazed town.

“I'm forever grateful to [former Predators owner], Craig [Leipold], and to [former Predators President], Jack [Diller], for allowing me to be part of building a franchise from scratch - as my father had done twice - creating a culture, developing the vision and providing opportunities for young people, as others have done for me years earlier, including, despite advice to the contrary, hiring a coach with no NHL experience to lead our expansion team. And then, 25 years later, hiring the same Barry Trotz for his first GM job succeeding me in Smashville.”

Poile then finished with a piece of advice received from his father during his induction into the same Hall 34 years earlier - an appropriate conclusion from a man who has given as much to hockey as anyone ever has.

“What has always made our game special and unique is the people on and off the ice,” Poile said. “The game has never been better, and more people and countries are playing. More fans are watching. The game is bigger than all of us individually. My years in the game have brought me lifelong friends as we shared our mutual love of the game. As we go forward, I am reminded of my father's Hall of Fame acceptance speech, where he cautioned it was up to the people in the game to protect it, continue to keep the game's best interest as a priority, build on the foundation laid by those that came before us and always leave the game better than when we started.

“That responsibility and obligation was true then, and it remains true today. For all of us who love this game, I have been so fortunate to spend my entire professional career in the game of hockey. I have poured my heart and soul into the game, but hockey has given me and my family so much more. Thank you, hockey. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my friends. Thank you.”

We, of course, should be thanking Poile and Weber.

Thanking them for the memories, for bettering the game and for helping us all to fall in love with hockey over and over again.

Now, thanks to their enshrinement into hockey’s greatest Hall, that gratitude will continue for the rest of time.

In honor of their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Nashville Predators will welcome David Poile and Shea Weber back to Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 23 prior to the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Poile and Weber will take part in a pregame ceremonial puck drop, and the team’s game presentation will highlight the impact the Hall of Famers have made on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities both on and off the ice.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

