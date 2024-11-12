Weber, Poile Express Gratitude, Reflect on Preds Careers During Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Speeches

“To this day, my love for the game remains strong, even if my body didn't hold up as long as I had hoped,” Weber said. “It's because there's so much to be grateful for when playing this game. And it's not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It's in the small, seemingly routine moments that matter the most. It's those friendships built during countless plane and bus rides, team dinners or breaking things down in the trainer's room. It's when a veteran player takes you under their wing and shows you what it truly means to be a professional. I want to thank all those players for demonstrating the importance of hard work and dedication. By passing on your knowledge to the next generation, you're ensuring that the spirit of this game continues to thrive.”

And, he gave one very special shoutout to someone back in Nashville.

“I'd like to thank all my coaches, my teammates, GMs, doctors, trainers, front office staff, my agents…rink attendants and, of course, [Predators Locker Room Attendant, Craig] Partner [Baugh] in Nashville, who all encouraged and mentored me.”

Weber concluded by thanking the people who matter most to him - his brother, Brandon, his father, James, who “worked at a sawmill to support our family and made it possible for us to play, even selling your prized possession, the Mustang, to give us more opportunity.” And, holding back tears, he thanked his late-mother, Tracy, who he knew was, “Watching over with that big smile.”

Finally, he thanked his wife, Bailey, and his three children, for their “unwavering support” before leaving with a message for them and all who had played even a small role in what is now a Hall of Fame career.

“My kids, I feel so fortunate to share this moment with you,” Weber said. “I want you to know how important it is to keep aspiring to be great - and whatever you choose, it doesn't matter - dream big, work hard and always believe in yourselves, just as you believed in me. To all who have been a part of my journey as a mentor, a friend, or both, this moment is as much yours as it is mine. I'm forever grateful. Thank you.”

A few inductees later, David Poile shared the same gratitude.

The only general manager for the first 25 years of Nashville Predators history - and the winningest GM in NHL history - Poile was surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, first at his welcome dinner inside the Grand Hall on Sunday evening, and then Monday in front of the hockey world.

Poile first began with those who he called his Hall of Famers, his family.

“I could not have asked for or found a better teammate in life than my wife, Elizabeth, who has been with me every step of the way,” Poile said as his adoring partner watched lovingly from the front row. “I was able to score the hat trick of life - who you marry and share your journey with, the job you have and the places you live. Elizabeth and I have been a team, from Atlanta, to Calgary, to Washington, and, ultimately to Nashville. She's been the rock of our family throughout our shared hockey journey. Thank you.”

Poile also recognized his son - and Predators Assistant General Manager - Brian, as well as Brian’s wife, Valerie, and son, Wyatt. Poile also told his daughter, Lauren, as well as her husband, Todd, and daughters, Ellie and Charlotte, that he’s, “Looking forward to spending a lot more time with each of you.”

That time will finally come after 41 consecutive years as a general manager. Poile thanked his first mentor - his father, Norman “Bud” Poile, also a member of the Hall as a Builder - and his second mentor, Cliff Fletcher, who gave Poile his first job with the Atlanta Flames as an administrative assistant.