THFF at Zoo

G.O.A.L! provides beginner players the opportunity to fall in love with the sport of hockey. Complimentary hockey equipment will be provided to borrow and they will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of hockey during this session. Graduates of this program will be advised to go through our Little Preds Learn to Play program or Learn to Skate.

Try Hockey for Free – Co-ed

10:45-11:30am

Register Here

Try Hockey for Free – Girls

11:30am-12:15pm

Register Here

For more information please reach out to Robert DiCiaula here