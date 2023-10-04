Preds Waiver Pickup Samuel Fagemo Feeling 'Ready to Go' Ahead of First Preseason Matchup

On Sept. 25, Samuel Fagemo was on a 16-hour flight home from Melbourne, Australia, where he had just wrapped up a once-in-a-lifetime experience playing in the 2023 NHL Global Series as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

A lot can change in a week.

On Monday, the Kings placed Fagemo on waivers; the Nashville Predators claimed him the following day, and he was skating with the team at Centennial Sportsplex by Wednesday.

“I think it was a lot of mixed emotions,” Fagemo said. “I thought I had a good camp this year with LA, so it was pretty sad to be on waivers. But now, it's a new opportunity for me to come here. So I'm really thankful for that.”

Fagemo joins the Preds with only a few days remaining in training camp, giving him scant time to adjust to a new coaching staff, teammates and system as he looks to make the team’s 2023-24 NHL roster. Still, the 23-year-old native of Gothenberg, Sweden, is taking the opportunity in stride.

“It's been busy, but I think it's been good, too,” Fagemo said. “I'm really excited to be here. The coaching staff and the players have helped me a lot, teaching the system and just helping me in on-ice practices and in the locker room as well. So, I'm really thankful for that.”

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has skated in 13 career NHL games, all with the Kings, since making his debut in 2021-22. Prior to beginning his North American career in 2020-21, Fagemo spent several years playing professionally in Sweden and representing his home country on the international stage – most recently winning bronze at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

While Fagemo sang the praises of practically everyone in the Preds locker room, he mentioned that his fellow countrymen Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist had gone out of their way to take him under their wing since he arrived in Nashville this week.

“All the guys have been really helpful and nice to me,” Fagemo said. “I've been talking with the Swedish guys, Forsberg and Nyquist, a bit more; it’s super nice to have them here.”

Fagemo spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL. While known primarily for his above-average shot and his productivity on the man advantage, the winger also plans to use his skating and playmaking to his advantage during camp.

“I bring speed as well,” Fagemo said. “I’m just a speedy player, and I like to work hard. I like to create scoring chances; I like to take the puck to the net as soon as possible.”

The Preds will get their first look at Fagemo in game action Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. He knows that all eyes will be on him as he vies for a coveted spot on Nashville’s Opening Night roster, but he feels prepared.

“I just want to showcase myself,” Fagemo said. “I'm going to be myself out there on the ice, just having fun. I’m going to show the coaches the kind of player I am and that I'm thankful for this opportunity. I'm just going to do my thing out there – try to take the puck to the net and shoot it.”

Fagemo’s first preseason contest in Preds gold will come against the Carolina Hurricanes – the same team against which he scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022. Will history repeat itself?

“That would be nice,” Fagemo laughed. “I've just been working hard, and I'm feeling ready to go here. So I'm just going to do my best and see what happens.”