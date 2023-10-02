News Feed

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Forward Owns 13 Games of NHL Experience; Has Posted Back-to-Back 20-Goal AHL Seasons

SignedGraphics-Fagemo-1920x1080[46]
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (October 2, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has claimed forward Samuel Fagemo (FA-geh-moh) on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Fagemo, 23 (3/14/00), appeared in nine games for the Kings last season, tallying three points (2g-1a), including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3 vs. Carolina. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has skated in 13 career NHL games, all with the Kings, since making his debut in 2021-22. In 151 games at the AHL level with Ontario, he’s recorded 94 points (60g-34a), notching consecutive seasons with at least 23 goals in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Fagemo has also suited up in seven Calder Cup Playoff games for the Reign, posting four points (3g-1a).

Prior to beginning his North American career in 2020-21, Fagemo spent several years playing professionally in Sweden, including parts of three campaigns with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, winning the league championship in 2019, leading SHL junior players in goals (13) the following season and earning back-to-back Champions Hockey League titles in 2019-20. Internationally, the Gothenberg, Sweden, native has represented his country multiple times, most recently at the 2020 World Junior Championship, taking home bronze while being named to the tournament’s all-star team after recording 13 points (8g-5a) in seven games.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville’s preseason schedule continues Thursday by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.