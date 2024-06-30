Predators See ‘A Ton of Upside’ in Third-Round Pick Viggo Gustafsson

Though the 17-year-old Gustafsson still has a long road to travel in his development journey, an early comparison to the former Predators defenseman of 10-plus seasons could end up not being too far off the mark.

After all, when asked which NHL players he’d spent his formative years modeling his game after, it was his fellow countryman - ‘the Swedish Redwood’ - who made Gustafsson’s shortlist.

It’s easy to see the influence, too.

A true ‘defensive defenseman,’ what Gustafsson might lack on the scoresheet, he more than makes up for in his precise positioning and his intelligence with and without the puck.

“I would describe myself as a two-way D-man [who can play all kinds] of situations in both ends,” he said. “I make good first passes and play a good positioning game. And [I have] a high hockey IQ… My coaches have talked about it and I know it myself pretty well, too - it’s just reading the ice pretty well to get the passes through and get good positioning.”

Between now and whenever he makes his way to the NHL, there’ll still be plenty of room for growth for Gustafsson. His modest offensive production, for example, could potentially be an area the blueliner will look to ramp up entering his post-draft season.

Of course, all thoughts of potential growth and developmental needs no doubt took a backseat as the young defenseman simply enjoyed the moment he’d worked so hard to realize.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m so happy to be drafted.”

