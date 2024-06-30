Predators See ‘A Ton of Upside’ in Third-Round Pick Viggo Gustafsson

Nashville's Only Defensive Pick of the 2024 Draft Recorded 19 Points in 41 Games for Sweden’s HV71-Jr.

Gustafsson NSH
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

If the Nashville Predators entered the 2024 NHL Draft looking to add more size to their defensive prospect pool, third-round pick Viggo Gustafsson of Väckelsång, Sweden more than fulfilled that goal.

At 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, the Swedish junior league blueliner recorded 19 points (3g-16a) in 41 games for HV71, the second-most among his team’s defensive lineup. Gustafsson additionally represented his country at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, earning bronze after tallying one assist in seven appearances.

Though Gustafsson fell from 51st to 72nd among European skaters by the time NHL Central Scouting’s final draft report landed, the Predators evidently liked what they saw and knew - if given the chance - that they’d be handing the young defenseman a jersey and a ballcap before departing Las Vegas on Saturday.

At 77th overall, they made it happen, and ultimately, landed their only defensive prospect of the draft.

“That's a guy that we had rated quite highly,” Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “He was a little bit under the radar, but he's a big guy, 6-foot-2, plays a two-way game, moves the puck, defends - he just has a ton of upside over time. He's in a really good development situation over in Sweden, and we've had some pretty good luck with those types of guys over the years, guys like Mattias Ekholm. So, that's a guy that we had targeted, for sure.”

Though the 17-year-old Gustafsson still has a long road to travel in his development journey, an early comparison to the former Predators defenseman of 10-plus seasons could end up not being too far off the mark.

After all, when asked which NHL players he’d spent his formative years modeling his game after, it was his fellow countryman - ‘the Swedish Redwood’ - who made Gustafsson’s shortlist.

It’s easy to see the influence, too. 

A true ‘defensive defenseman,’ what Gustafsson might lack on the scoresheet, he more than makes up for in his precise positioning and his intelligence with and without the puck. 

“I would describe myself as a two-way D-man [who can play all kinds] of situations in both ends,” he said. “I make good first passes and play a good positioning game. And [I have] a high hockey IQ… My coaches have talked about it and I know it myself pretty well, too - it’s just reading the ice pretty well to get the passes through and get good positioning.”

Between now and whenever he makes his way to the NHL, there’ll still be plenty of room for growth for Gustafsson. His modest offensive production, for example, could potentially be an area the blueliner will look to ramp up entering his post-draft season.

Of course, all thoughts of potential growth and developmental needs no doubt took a backseat as the young defenseman simply enjoyed the moment he’d worked so hard to realize.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m so happy to be drafted.”

Click here to view the full list of prospects selected by the Predators at the 2024 NHL Draft, and click here to view Nashville’s full Development Camp schedule, which runs from July 1-5 at Centennial Sportsplex and culminates with the Future Stars Game on July 6 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

