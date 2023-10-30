Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

News Feed

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28
Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales
Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign
Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'
Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 
After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds

After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds
Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks
Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership
Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks
Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21
Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP
Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27
Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers
GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Nashville Has Also Placed Forward Cody Glass on IR (Lower Body)

GettyImages-1694434221 (1)
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (October 30, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed forward Cody Glass (lower body) on injured reserve.

Del Gaizo, 24 (10/11/99), has one assist and nine shots on goal through the first five games of Milwaukee’s season. In 2022-23, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established career highs in several categories for the Admirals, including games played (71), assists (28), points (31) and penalty minutes (50), helping Milwaukee reach the AHL’s Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances. Del Gaizo has skated in 152 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Chicago, recording 56 points (9g-47a) and 80 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo enjoyed a three-year tenure with UMass Amherst prior to turning pro, leading the school to its first NCAA Division I national championship in 2021. He became the second prospect drafted by the Predators to win an NCAA title (Colin Wilson) and earned multiple Hockey East honors during his time with the Minutemen, including a spot on the conference’s All-Rookie Team in 2019 and Third All-Star Team in 2019 and 2021. The Basking Ridge, N.J., native spent two full seasons skating for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks before enrolling at UMass Amherst and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 after leading all USHL defensemen in goals (12).

With ticket inventory extremely limited for the 2023-24 season, the best way to secure seats and maximum benefits for the rest of the campaign is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season-ticket plan. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season tickets TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or by calling 615-770-7800. To view the full 2023-24 schedule, please visit NashvillePredators.com/schedule.

Related Content

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp
Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24