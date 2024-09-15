Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Hiroki Gojsic knotted the score with 98 seconds remaining in regulation and Andrew Gibson lasered home the game-winner in overtime as the Nashville Predators rookies defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects, 3-2, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Saturday.

“I thought we kind of settled in a little better than Friday,” Predators forward prospect Austin Roest said. “We came out really hot tonight. The other game was a little slow off the start, but tonight the compete level was really high, the energy was high. And I think that's a big reason why we got the win.”

The result moves the Predators to 1-1-0 on the weekend as they get set for their final game of the tournament against the Carolina Hurricanes rookies on Monday.

QUICK HITS

Gibby’s Game-Winner

As overtime ticked down into its final 30 seconds, offseason acquisition Andrew Gibson got himself open and proved the hero, one-timing a crisp pass from Ryan Ufko past Tampa Bay netminder Harrison Menighin.