Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Hiroki Gojsic knotted the score with 98 seconds remaining in regulation and Andrew Gibson lasered home the game-winner in overtime as the Nashville Predators rookies defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects, 3-2, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Saturday.

“I thought we kind of settled in a little better than Friday,” Predators forward prospect Austin Roest said. “We came out really hot tonight. The other game was a little slow off the start, but tonight the compete level was really high, the energy was high. And I think that's a big reason why we got the win.”

The result moves the Predators to 1-1-0 on the weekend as they get set for their final game of the tournament against the Carolina Hurricanes rookies on Monday.

QUICK HITS

Gibby’s Game-Winner

As overtime ticked down into its final 30 seconds, offseason acquisition Andrew Gibson got himself open and proved the hero, one-timing a crisp pass from Ryan Ufko past Tampa Bay netminder Harrison Menighin.

Of course, winning is always fun - scoring the game-winner even more so - but Gibson’s highlight reel goal was even sweeter for the six-foot-three defenseman, who landed with the Predators after a trade from his hometown Detroit Red Wings this June.

“I feel super honored, and it just drives me to play for them, play for myself and prove to them that what they gave up for me was worth it,” Gibson said. “It definitely feels good to get the OT goal too, and to be out there, for the coaches to have the confidence in me to put me out there. That feels really good as well.”

Willis Whacks It Home

2023 fourth-round pick Joey Willis (111th overall) carried some of his Memorial Cup swagger into Saturday’s game and wasted little time cracking the scoresheet on the Predators’ first power-play chance of the evening.

Of course, goal or no goal, Willis is just happy to be at camp and plans to make as many connections as possible before returning to Saginaw (OHL) this season.

“[My goal is] just to make new friends, meet new people,” Willis said. “You just meet so many people in hockey and it’s just cool getting to make connections with people from different teams that I might not play. It’s just cool to meet new faces.”

Hiroki Knots It Up

Trailing the Bolts by a goal with only 98 seconds remaining in regulation, Hiroki Gojsic got alone in front and went five-hole on Meneghin to knot the score for the team in Gold.

The marker was Gojsic’s second of the tournament, while his assist on Joey Willis’ game-opener gave the 2024 third-round pick (94th overall) his third point (2g-1a) in two games.

Roest Doubles Down

He didn’t find twine himself, but 2023 sixth-round pick Austin Roest (175th overall) exited Saturday’s game sharing the Predators lead in points after factoring on the game-opener and equalizer.

A returning camper, Roest credited his production on the ice to an extra air of confidence in his sophomore summer with the Predators development team.

“I think I know what to expect a lot more, even just with the practices,” he said. “Last year, you're the new guy, so you don't know what to expect. But this year, I just feel a lot more confident in myself, especially knowing what's going on every day.”

UP NEXT

The Predators rookies close their showcase slate on Monday at 1 p.m. CT when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects squad. Click here to get tickets or visit NashvillePredators.com/Livestream to watch the game live at home.

