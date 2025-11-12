NHL Global Series Blog: Preds in Stockholm

Go Behind the Scenes in Stockholm With the Predators

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Hälsningar från Stockholm!

Filip Forsberg, Adam Wilsby and the rest of the Nashville Predators have arrived in Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series ahead of a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Sunday from the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Surrounding those two contests are practices, excursions and plenty of opportunities to take in the sights and sounds just a few thousand miles from Tennessee.

Enjoy this look behind the scenes through the eyes of Preds Team Photographer John Russell, the rest of the Preds content team and yours truly along the way.

November 11:

Nashville Predators, NHL Global Series, Filip Forsberg

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Adam Wilsby

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Adam Wilsby, Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg

© John Russell

November 12

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Juuse Saros, Matt Murray

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Nashville Predators, Nick Blankenburg

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Hovet Arena, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Hovet Arena, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Hovet Arena, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

NHL Global Series, Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

News Feed

Forsberg, Wilsby, Preds Arrive in Sweden Excited for What's to Come in NHL Global Series

Wood Records Hat Trick as Preds Fall to Rangers

Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, November 10

Preds Score Four in Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, November 8

Chance to Play in Sweden With Preds a Dream Come True for Forsberg

Preds Official Podcast: Sweden Preview feat. Filip Forsberg

O'Reilly Scores Lone Preds Goal in Loss to Flyers

GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, November 6

Predators Organization Announces Promotions

Preds Force Overtime, Earn Single Point After Wild Finish in Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, November 4

Predators Recall Zachary L'Heureux From Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Come Back to Earn Point, Fall to Canucks in Overtime

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, November 3

Bunting Records Three Points, Wood Scores Again as Preds Defeat Flames

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, November 1