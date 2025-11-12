NHL Global Series Blog: Preds in Stockholm

Hälsningar från Stockholm!

Filip Forsberg, Adam Wilsby and the rest of the Nashville Predators have arrived in Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series ahead of a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Sunday from the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Surrounding those two contests are practices, excursions and plenty of opportunities to take in the sights and sounds just a few thousand miles from Tennessee.

Enjoy this look behind the scenes through the eyes of Preds Team Photographer John Russell, the rest of the Preds content team and yours truly along the way.

November 11: