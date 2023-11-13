Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

A picture is worth a thousand words – or, in this case, a thousand games.

Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Oct. 31 at Vancouver, and the Preds celebrated the milestone in a pregame ceremony ahead of their home game on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Among the gifts the team presented to O’Reilly to commemorate the milestone was a 3’ x 3’ portrait painted by Nashville-based artist and illustrator Destiney Powell that showcases some of the highlights of O’Reilly’s career on and off the ice with a vibrant and imaginative twist.

“I feel like a portrait is not only someone's likeness,” Powell said. “There's so much of who they are in their portrait, like their personality. Even if I haven’t met [O’Reilly] personally, I feel like I know him because I can see his dedication. I can see that he works hard. I can see that he’s passionate about what he does.”

For Powell, the elements that O’Reilly’s family and team chose to have included in the commissioned painting speak volumes about who he is as a person. In addition to images of O’Reilly playing, carrying the Conn Smythe Trophy and hoisting the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues, the portrait includes his wife, Dayna; his parents, Bonnie and Brian; his sisters, Tara and Shannon; his brother, Cal; his sister-in-law, Terra; and his children, Jameson, Declan and Willa.

“He loves his family, and that's where his passion and drive comes from for his work,” Powell said. His dedication to what he does is the same dedication he has towards his family. My perspective on portraits is that it's another way to tell a story about who we are… I tried to find pictures of the family where they were smiling and happy and celebrating accomplishments together. I had to kind of piece together different moments, so it’s collage-style.”