Helper Grants Blog: Camp NaCoMe

June 25, 2026

By Josie Murray

Our team had the opportunity to visit Camp NaCoMe and see firsthand the incredible work they’re doing to create meaningful experiences for campers in Middle Tennessee.

During our visit, we learned about Camp NaCoMe’s ongoing facility improvements, including preserving one of its historic buildings and upgrading its water system through funds generated from timber sales. We also learned how the Nashville Predators Foundation grant helped fund the camp’s new rappelling wall, creating another opportunity for campers to build confidence, develop teamwork, and challenge themselves through outdoor adventure.

Set on more than 650 acres of nature and wildlife in Hickman County, Camp NaCoMe provides campers with countless opportunities to explore the outdoors. Throughout our visit, we learned about the many activities that make Camp NaCoMe such a special place, from bird watching and archery to water sports like water polo. We also had the chance to join the campers before lunch as they sang songs and celebrated the cabin that earned the honor of going first in line for having the cleanest cabin. It was a fun glimpse into the camp’s close-knit community and traditions.

Executive Director Ryan Gibbens also shared that Camp NaCoMe welcomes more than 540 campers each summer and serves as a year-round retreat space for business, churches, and community groups. A few local companies have even returned annually for more than a decade, using the camp as a place to strengthen teamwork and build connections.

Our visit made it clear that Camp NaCoMe is more than just a summer camp, it’s a place where people of all ages can connect with nature, build lifelong skills, and create lasting memories. We’re proud to support an organization making such a meaningful impact in our community.