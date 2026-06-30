Helper Grants Blog: Arts Center of Cannon County

June 30, 2026

By Riley Jones

Last week, our team had the pleasure of visiting the Summer Youth Conservatory at the Arts Center of Cannon County, a creative space that thrives on its theatre programs, concert series, art gallery, and craft shop. A unique model for rural arts organization, the center dedicates itself to promoting life skills through participation in the arts. The Nashville Predators Foundation was proud to offer a grant that further extended access to artistic outlets and community for underserved youth in Cannon County.

The Summer Youth Conservatory consists of a series of theatrical-based day camps that lead students through classes and rehearsals, culminating in a public performance for students to showcase their work. The curriculum provides technical instruction in acting, stage movement, dance, voice, and music to develop children into well-rounded performers. The program instills communication and creative thinking skills, while arts education offers the broader benefit of stronger interpersonal skills and increased academic performance.

During our visit we had the opportunity to sit in on a Junior Session rehearsal for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation that exceeded all expectations. The confidence and poise displayed by every single child was incredible, especially considering the short duration of the program. The staff encouraged all participants to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of performance, bringing even the shyest children out of their shells and into the spotlight. Although many of these children will ultimately pursue careers outside the arts, the confidence and empowerment they gain from this program will last a lifetime.

The Arts Center of Cannon County has several shows running this summer, including 9 to 5: The Musical, 12 Angry Jurors, Guys and Dolls Sr., Big Fish, and Dracula. We highly recommend attending a performance and supporting their volunteer cast members!