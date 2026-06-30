Helper Grants Blog: Arts Center of Cannon County

Arts Center of Cannon County

June 30, 2026
By Riley Jones

Last week, our team had the pleasure of visiting the Summer Youth Conservatory at the Arts Center of Cannon County, a creative space that thrives on its theatre programs, concert series, art gallery, and craft shop. A unique model for rural arts organization, the center dedicates itself to promoting life skills through participation in the arts. The Nashville Predators Foundation was proud to offer a grant that further extended access to artistic outlets and community for underserved youth in Cannon County.

The Summer Youth Conservatory consists of a series of theatrical-based day camps that lead students through classes and rehearsals, culminating in a public performance for students to showcase their work. The curriculum provides technical instruction in acting, stage movement, dance, voice, and music to develop children into well-rounded performers. The program instills communication and creative thinking skills, while arts education offers the broader benefit of stronger interpersonal skills and increased academic performance.

During our visit we had the opportunity to sit in on a Junior Session rehearsal for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation that exceeded all expectations. The confidence and poise displayed by every single child was incredible, especially considering the short duration of the program. The staff encouraged all participants to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of performance, bringing even the shyest children out of their shells and into the spotlight. Although many of these children will ultimately pursue careers outside the arts, the confidence and empowerment they gain from this program will last a lifetime.

The Arts Center of Cannon County has several shows running this summer, including 9 to 5: The Musical, 12 Angry Jurors, Guys and Dolls Sr., Big Fish, and Dracula. We highly recommend attending a performance and supporting their volunteer cast members!

News Feed

Following Successful Rookie Collegiate Season, Preds Prospect Lee Returns to Development Camp Ready to Impress

Preds Prospects Getting to Work, Taking in Every Moment as Development Camp Begins

Predators Acquire Nils Hoglander From Vancouver

Predators Sign Jack Drury to Five-Year, $22.5 Million Contract

Preds Announce Development Camp Roster - Here's Who to Watch For

Predators Select Eight Players in 2026 NHL Draft

Predators Acquire Adam Edstrom From NY Rangers

Predators Select Wyatt Cullen, Tommy Bleyl in First Round of 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Trade Up to Select Tommy Bleyl With 31st Pick of 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Selection of Wyatt Cullen Brings Full-Circle Moment for Cullen Family at 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Set to Honor Longtime Beloved Scout During NHL Draft Weekend

MacFarland Ready for First NHL Draft With Preds, Excited for Potential of 10th Overall Pick

MacFarland Talks Trades for Colton, Drury, Looks Ahead to Free Agency and What’s to Come for Preds

Predators to Play Four-Game 2026 Preseason Schedule

Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Defensemen

Predators Acquire Jack Drury, Chase Bradley, Third-Round Pick in 2029 NHL Draft From Colorado

Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Wingers

Predators 2026 Development Camp Set for June 28 - July 3 in Nashville