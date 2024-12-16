First NHL Goal or Not, Wilsby Impresses on Preds Blueline

Adam Wilsby’s first NHL goal was prettier than most.

Until it wasn’t.

Nashville’s rookie defenseman thought he had found twine in just his eighth career game as the Predators faced the Stars in Dallas last Thursday, but he was just a touch eager to get to the net.

Collecting the puck in his own end late in the first period, Wilsby traversed through center ice and found Tommy Novak before dashing into the zone and dragging his skate in an attempt to stay onside. Novak then gave a pass back to Wilsby who fired a shot over the shoulder of Jake Oettinger and into the cage, a perfect play for the young blueliner who has impressed over the past month with the Preds.

However…

Moments later, Dallas challenged the sequence to determine if Wilsby had actually stayed onside, and it wasn’t long before video review determined he had not, the goal coming off the board and the entire Nashville bench experiencing one heck of an emotional swing.

“I kind of sensed that it was offside, but then they didn't blow the whistle, so I figured it wasn't offside,” Wilsby recalled. “So, I felt like I enjoyed [scoring] my first goal for like, a minute, and then it got taken away. It was still fun, but obviously I wanted it to count.”

“It’s kind of been the story of our whole year, really, you know?” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette smiled. “But yeah, especially the way he played that game and the way he's played in [the last little while], you love to see it. Like I’ve said, it's one of your favorite things in hockey, to see guys get their first goal. And it was such a beauty too, which…it’s too bad. But hopefully we see it soon. But he's been really good for us. [Saturday’s loss in Colorado], maybe hit the wall a little bit, but I thought every other game he's really played well.”

That disappointment in Dallas didn’t last long though, as Wilsby recorded his first NHL point - a secondary assist on Ryan O’Reilly’s first goal of the night - just one period later, and moments after Wilsby just missed scoring on a breakaway chance of his own.

Two nights later in Colorado, the defenseman added another assist - a primary helper this time - on Luke Evangelista’s goal, a show of his offensive capabilities from the backend.

“It felt good,” Wilsby said of at least picking up a point in Dallas. “I feel like I've been starting to produce more offensively. Now, it's about creating more chances. So, I’ve just got to stay with that, and hopefully more goals and points will come.”

First recalled by the Preds in early November, Wilsby spent that five-game road trip out west as a bit of insurance as a seventh defenseman. Instead, his NHL debut came the night before Thanksgiving in Nashville, and he’s been in the lineup on every occasion since then.

He was paired with steady veteran Luke Schenn in his first six outings before seeing time alongside Roman Josi for just a few shifts before the Preds captain was injured last Tuesday. In his two most recent contests, Wilsby has skated with Kevin Gravel - another call-up from Milwaukee - while showing an ability to adapt to different situations while learning the nuances of playing in the NHL.

“Errors cost more here than in the AHL,” Wilsby said of the differences between the two leagues. “Offensively, it's just way harder to get shots through here. Guys are so good with their sticks and in the shooting lanes, and just overall, small details matter more here.

“I’m trying not to be too comfortable. I’m just trying to take it day-by-day and stay focused and present. I'm getting more and more confident, but I’m just trying to keep [improving] with my game, what I can do well with just playing solid and then build trust with the coaches.”

Wilsby has been doing just that, and he’s seen his ice time increase to over 21 minutes in each of his last three outings, inducing a career high of 22:34 on Dec.10 against Calgary, the night Josi went down. Wilsby was on the ice for all four Nashville goals two nights later in Dallas - and he was almost there for a fifth.

“I think what's impressed me, even when I saw him two years ago in training camp, [is] just with his feet and his ability to close on guys, and he's strong enough to dislodge guys off pucks,” Brunette said of Wilsby. “[What Wilsby] showed in camp, he's continued to show that at this level, at this time of year, [and he’s] been pretty impressive.”

Wilsby’s next chance at his first goal will come Tuesday night when the Preds host the New York Rangers, and while nothing is guaranteed for a rookie, he’s hoping to continue making the most of his chances.

And, if given the opportunity again, he’ll make sure to stay onside.

“I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” Wilsby said of playing for the Preds. “Obviously, on game days, I'm trying to be as focused as possible, but on off days, I’m just trying to soak in everything. I'm just so grateful to be here. It's so fun.”