After Two Decades Discovering Predators Talent, Amateur Scout Glen Sanders Set to Retire

In the summer of 2004, Regina Pats Scout Glen Sanders was busy toiling through offseason preparations when his phone rang unexpectedly.

The voice on the other end of the line claimed to be Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile, and additionally claimed to have a scouting job for Sanders with one of the youngest teams in the National Hockey League.

“I had never applied for any job, so I thought he was pulling my leg - I thought somebody was pranking me,” Sanders said. “So, I pretty much cut him right off and hung up the phone.”

The only problem: the man on the other end of the line was, in fact, Nashville’s general manager, who was indeed calling Sanders with a once-in-a-lifetime offer.

Taking another look at the 615 area code, Sanders realized his mistake.

“It took me about four hours, but I got the courage to call back,” Sanders said. “And David goes, ‘Well Glen, I’ve never had anybody shut me down so fast when I was offering them a job.’”

Still, the offer remained on the table and Sanders - now knowing full well who he was talking to - accepted.

Though he didn’t know it at the time, the British Columbia native was about to spend the next two decades of his life scouting in his own backyard for future Predators talent.

Now days away from retirement, Sanders said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“It's been great and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Sanders said. “I could probably do a couple more years, but I just think it's time… It's been fun and I feel like I’ll always be a part of the Predators.”

Get Out What You Put In

Maybe you already know it or maybe you don’t: scouting is no easy gig.

With thousands of games and thousands more hours of work logged between his 20 years of scouting at the NHL level and his 20 in the WHL, Sanders probably understands this better than most.

“People think that you just go to watch hockey games, like ‘How hard could scouting be?’” Sanders said. “They don’t know that you're driving at two o'clock in the morning in the middle of Saskatchewan at 50-below zero, trying to get to your hotel or trying to get to the next town. You’re booking flights, booking hotels, doing your expenses - and it all takes time. It's a busy year and a busy life for the scouts. They're on the go all the time. And you're talking to agents, you're talking to general managers and you're constantly doing research on these kids. It takes a lot of your time.”

Of course, as the old adage goes, nothing worth having ever comes easy. Sanders understands this sentiment too, with his tireless dedication to the role helping the Predators bring in talent like Seth Jones, Colton Sissons, Tanner Molendyk and countless others.

Though Sanders opts to divvy out the credit for most of Nashville’s Western Canadian discoveries, there is one player he’ll gladly take the lion’s share for: former Predators forward Tanner Jeannot.

Undrafted, the Estevan, Saskatchewan, native would start his climb through Nashville's system at 20 years old, then go on to tally the second-most points from a Predators rookie (24g-17a-41pts) in team history.