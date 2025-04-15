Three Panthers praised in 2024-25 NHLPA Player Poll

It’s that time of the year again.

On Tuesday, the NHL Players Association released its annual Player Poll.

As you’d expect, the Florida Panthers were once again well represented.

With a total of 663 NHL players being polled on a range of topics, Aleksander Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky and Brad Marchand were all among the top vote getters in at least one category.

Fresh off helping the Panthers capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, Bobrovsky finished fourth in voting for “Best Overall Goalie,” receiving 8.18% of the vote.

Still playing at an elite level at 36 years old, Bobrovsky has posted a 33-19-2 record with a 2.44 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and five shutouts this season.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite in South Florida, Marchand, who was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Boston Bruins at last month’s trade deadline, finished third in voting for the question that asked, “Who would be a good broadcaster once they retire?” Given his quick wit and funny chirps, that certainly sounds like something everyone would tune in for.

As usual, Barkov’s name showed up in multiple categories.

For the question that asked, “Who is the most complete player?” the Panthers captain finished second in voting at 30.95%, finishing just behind Sidney Crosby at 33.81%. When asked, “If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?” he ended up fifth with 7.83% of the vote.

Armed with an elite hockey IQ, Barkov, a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy, also finished fourth in voting for the question that asked, “Who is the smartest overall player?” at 6.43%.

A point-per-game player and an all-world defender, Barkov currently ranks second on the Panthers in points (71) and first in assists (51), while also winning 56.5% of his faceoffs.

To view the entire NHLPA poll, click HERE.