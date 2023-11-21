RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

Keeping the Oilers off the board in the third period, the Panthers killed off two power plays.
“I know we gave one up in each of the last two or three games, but for six or seven games right now our penalty kill looks really good and really dialed in,” Maurice said. “Sergei is a big part of that, but our penalty kill looks good.”
With 42.6 seconds left, Sam Bennett locked in the 5-3 win with an empty-net goal.
Finishing with 25 saves, Bobrovsky improved to 9-4-1 this season and earned the 369th win of his NHL career, tying him with Tom Barrasso and Pekka Rinne for 20th on the NHL’s all-time list.
“I thought the guys did a great job,” said Bobrovsky, who’s 6-1-1 in his last eight starts. “It’s fun to be out there in those moments when the game is on the line against two of the best players in the world. To compete against them and shut them down, it’s even better. It was fun.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s fun. They challenge you with their ferocity and their speed and their smart plays. It’s fun to be there, for sure.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on facing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
“It’s been great. I’ve been here for a couple months, but just getting into games now. Everyone’s been great – the staff, all the players. I think that really helps with the transition.” – Jonah Gadjovich on getting settled in with the Panthers
“I thought both goaltenders made some incredible saves. There weren’t a lot of ‘B’ chances. From the bench, it felt there were a whole bunch of ‘A’s’ and I liked the ones that we had. I thought we played a heck of a game in here tonight.” – Paul Maurice on tonight’s win
CATS STATS
- Ryan Lomberg skated in his 200th NHL game.
- Sam Reinhart is the second-fastest skater in Panthers history to record 25 points.
- Niko Mikkola recorded the first multi-goal game of his career.
- Aaron Ekblad blocked a team-high four shots.
- Sam Bennett registered three takeaways.
- Kevin Stenlund notched a season-high three points (1G, 2A).
- The Panthers led 22-14 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.
- The Panthers won 57.7% of their faceoffs.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Looking to avenge their loss last month in Boston, the Panthers will host the Bruins for a rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
