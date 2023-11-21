RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Nikko Mikola scored a pair of goals to help the Florida Panthers erase an early deficit and secure a huge 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Improving to 12-5-1, Florida has gone 7-1-0 on home ice.

“That would be maybe too much for me,” Mikkola, who netted one goal all of last season, smiled when asked about missing out on a hat trick. “If I had to shoot it at the empty net, I’d take it.”

Moments after the Panthers nearly broke the ice with two great scoring chances, the Oilers ended up striking first when Connor McDavid teed up a pass from Leon Draisaitl and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a blistering one-timer from a sharp angle to make it 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period.

Just 3:01 later, Evan Kane doubled Edmonton’s lead to 2-0 with a goal at the 9-minute mark.

Pushing back for the Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe cut the deficit in half when he beat Calvin Pickard with a top-shelf snipe on the power play to make it 2-1 at 10:36. Prior to sending the puck to Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart beat two Oilers along the boards to set the play in motion.