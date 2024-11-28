RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – That’s more like it.

Rising to the occasion as we knew they would against a division rival, the Florida Panthers got back on track with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Improving to 13-9-1, the Panthers enter the Thanksgiving break second in the Atlantic Division.

“We’ve been trying to find our identity back,” said Aleksander Barkov. “I think it all comes from hard work, being simple and physical, that’s our game. I think we did that pretty well, especially in the first.”

Showing up big throughout the game, special teams made an early impact in taking momentum.

In the win, the Panthers went 2-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“Special teams are big,” said Barkov. “Especially in the playoffs and here too. We play teams like that, like Toronto they have a good team.”

After killing off an early Maple Leafs power play less than a minute into the game, the Panthers soon got their own opportunity on the man advantage and made the most of it.

Finding his long-time teammate open for a one-timer, Aaron Ekblad connected with Aleksander Barkov, who blasted the puck past Anthony Stolarz to make it 1-0 at 4:46.

Aleksander Barkov opens the scoring against the Maple Leafs with a one-timer on the power play.

With fans still applauding, Mackie Samoskevich gave them another reason to stay on their feet.

Corralling a rebound out in front of the net, the 22-year-old rookie forward zipped the puck over Stolarz’s shoulder to make it 2-0 at 5:36.

Showing more and more growth every game, Samoskevich has registered four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five games.

Mackie Samoskevich grabs a puck in close and fires a shot past Anthony Stolarz to make it 2-0.

“He’s made consistent improvements in his game and the gap between his good and his worst is closing,” said head coach Paul Maurice. There’s not as much aberration in his game. It’s not the goal scoring, it’s all the other parts of it.”

In the second period, the NHL’s leading goal scorer tallied his 17th of the season.

Going on the offensive on the penalty kill after Barkov forced a turnover, Sam Reinhart buried a shot from the slot to make it 3-0 with his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season at 17:04.

Sam Reinhart extends the lead to 3-0 with his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal.

“I think it’s a matter of picking your spots,” said Reinhart on his shorthanded success. “When you have a bit of energy, when you’re kind of fresh in your in your shift. Our D are doing a good job of jumping up and finding those plays.”

After the Panthers successfully killed off Toronto’s first two power plays, Mitch Marner finally broke through for the Maple Leafs when he found some space in front of the net and scored to make it 3-1 at 18:31.

Continuing the success on the power play in the third period, after a high sticking double minor on William Nylander, Carter Verhaeghe made it 4-1 at 14:37, going near side blocker on a tight angle shot from the dot.

Carter Verhaeghe extends Florida's lead to 4-1 with a snipe on the power play.

Sealing the deal, Sam Bennett took a pass from Verhaeghe with Stolarz pulled and hit the back of the net to secure the 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

“We wanted to play with a little bit more of a purpose than the last couple of weeks, so it was a big one,” said Verhaeghe

Sam Bennett locks in a 5-1 win for the Panthers over the Maple Leafs with an empty-net goal.

THEY SAID IT

“I enjoy dogs and cats, so I thought I would dish it over there. It was nice.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“He’s (Anthony Stolarz) a good guy. I saw him this morning and congratulated him with last year and it was great to play against him.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

CATS STATS

  • Per NHL Stats, Sam Reinhart’s ninth shorthanded goal with the Panthers tied Pavel Bure for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list
  • Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 24 shots
  • Jesper Boqvist, Aaron Ekblad, and Carter Verhaeghe each had four hits
  • Sam Bennett won 56.3% of his faceoffs
  • Aaron Ekblad had a team high 26:40 time on ice

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will hit the road for a matchup against a familiar foe.

After a nice Thanksgiving meal, the Panthers will play the first of a home-and-home at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

