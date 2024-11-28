RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – That’s more like it.

Rising to the occasion as we knew they would against a division rival, the Florida Panthers got back on track with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Improving to 13-9-1, the Panthers enter the Thanksgiving break second in the Atlantic Division.

“We’ve been trying to find our identity back,” said Aleksander Barkov. “I think it all comes from hard work, being simple and physical, that’s our game. I think we did that pretty well, especially in the first.”

Showing up big throughout the game, special teams made an early impact in taking momentum.

In the win, the Panthers went 2-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“Special teams are big,” said Barkov. “Especially in the playoffs and here too. We play teams like that, like Toronto they have a good team.”

After killing off an early Maple Leafs power play less than a minute into the game, the Panthers soon got their own opportunity on the man advantage and made the most of it.

Finding his long-time teammate open for a one-timer, Aaron Ekblad connected with Aleksander Barkov, who blasted the puck past Anthony Stolarz to make it 1-0 at 4:46.