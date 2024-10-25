RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 1

NEW YORK – It’s never boring in the Big Apple.

Handing the New York Rangers their first regulation loss of the season, the Florida Panthers got back to playing their game in a thrilling 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

“We just really wanted to defend first and hope the offense would come, and it did,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It came early. Playing with the lead was crucial for us. Obviously, playing a team that we’ve had a little bit of a rivalry with going back to last year, it helped.”

Making 24 saves, Sergei Bobrovsky picked up the 400th win of his career.

Just the 14th goaltender in NHL history to reach 400 wins, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner also became the fastest to ever do so, accomplishing the feat in just 707 games.

Oddly enough, the old record was set by Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist with 727 games.

"It's special,” said Bobrovsky, who’s won 145 games as a Panther. “If you look at the list, those guys are legends. It's definitely a privilege to be on the same [list] with them."

Finding the back of the net for the fifth time in the last six games, Anton Lundell broke the ice just 44 seconds into the first period when he got all alone in front of New York’s set and fired a pass from Sam Reinhart past Igor Shesterkin to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.