RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots to backstop the Florida Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Ending their homestand with two straight wins, the Panthers now sit at 16-8-2.

“I think our goaltending has been really good this year, but there haven’t been a lot of nights where we asked them to be the dominant player,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Bobrovsky’s big night. “There’s been nights they’ve been very, very good. They’ve had some great games for us, but tonight Sergei had to be the difference in the second period because that game’s over and there’s no coming back if he’s not as good as he was.”

Winning his last four starts, Bobrovsky owns a .941 save percentage in that span.

Overall, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner sits at 13-6-1 on the season.

“The opponent was obviously very skilled,” Bobrovsky said. “They’ve got lots of skill up front – big guys, big names. It was a great challenge. It was fun. It wasn’t easy for us, but we just stuck together, chipped away and found a way to get two points.”

Following a scoreless first period, Bobrovsky brought fans to their feet when he denied Jake Guentzel on a breakaway early in the second period. But at 8:05, Reilly Smith broke the ice for the Penguins when he buried a backhand shot to make it 1-0.

Pulling the Panthers even, Oliver Ekman-Larsson crept down from the blue line and poked a loose puck right past Tristan Jarry to get the score knotted up 1-1 at 17:04.