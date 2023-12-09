RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 1

Lundell has two points and Bobrovsky makes 26 saves as Panthers end homestand with win vs. Penguins

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots to backstop the Florida Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Ending their homestand with two straight wins, the Panthers now sit at 16-8-2.

“I think our goaltending has been really good this year, but there haven’t been a lot of nights where we asked them to be the dominant player,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Bobrovsky’s big night. “There’s been nights they’ve been very, very good. They’ve had some great games for us, but tonight Sergei had to be the difference in the second period because that game’s over and there’s no coming back if he’s not as good as he was.”

Winning his last four starts, Bobrovsky owns a .941 save percentage in that span.

Overall, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner sits at 13-6-1 on the season.

“The opponent was obviously very skilled,” Bobrovsky said. “They’ve got lots of skill up front – big guys, big names. It was a great challenge. It was fun. It wasn’t easy for us, but we just stuck together, chipped away and found a way to get two points.”

Following a scoreless first period, Bobrovsky brought fans to their feet when he denied Jake Guentzel on a breakaway early in the second period. But at 8:05, Reilly Smith broke the ice for the Penguins when he buried a backhand shot to make it 1-0.

Pulling the Panthers even, Oliver Ekman-Larsson crept down from the blue line and poked a loose puck right past Tristan Jarry to get the score knotted up 1-1 at 17:04.

Ekman-Larsson ties the game up at 1-1 against Pittsburgh.

Leading Florida’s defensemen, the goal was his seventh of the season.

“It’s always nice to score goals,” Ekman-Larsson said. “I try to do my part out there. I don’t even think about the points. I just try to play my game, to play good defense. I know everything else will come when I do that.”

With Maurice switching up his lines in the third period, the Panthers took their first lead of the game when Eetu Luostarinen batted in a rebound from the top of the blue paint after a shot from Evan Rodrigues, who moved down from the top line, to make it 2-1 at 6:10.

Helping set up the sequence was an offensive-zone faceoff win from Anton Lundell.

Luostarinen gives Florida the lead in the third period against Pittsburgh.

“I think Mo (Maurice) tried to get the boys going with a little change,” Luostarinen said.

A beast all game, Lundell finished two assists and a +3 rating.

The Panthers also led 20-8 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice.

“He’s been working hard,” Luostarinen said of his fellow Finn. “The points haven’t been there, but we just have to play the way we’ve been playing and the points will be there.”

Keeping the newfound lead intact for Florida, Bobrovsky came up with another clutch stop when he fully extended his body to deny Sidney Crosby on a dangerous shot as he skated through the crease after picking off a clearing attempt from inside the right circle.

“He’s such a smart player,” Bobrovsky said of Crosby. “He was able to gain speed pretty much from nothing. I was just able to put the pad on [it] and get lucky there.”

With 2:39 left in regulation, the Panthers were sent to the penalty kill.

At roughly the two-minute mark, the Penguins then pulled Jarry for a 6-on-4 advantage.

Over those final two minutes, Pittsburgh registered just three shots on goal.

“That part was good, especially shorthanded,” Maurice said. “Our penalty kill, we gave up three [goals] in our last two games and I still liked it. I really liked. That’s a 6-on-4 PK, shot blocking, touch the pucks at the right time, good battles. I’m pretty happy with that.”

THEY SAID IT

“If you look, he’s become a more physical hockey player, too. He’s playing fewer minutes, so he’s got a little more, not even so much energy, he’s just got a little more bite to his game. I’m glad he got that.” – Paul Maurice on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s goal

“These games are going to be big. We’re still building our game. We’re still getting things together. It’s a process and we’re in the first part of it. It’s a big, big road trip and a big couple wins for us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on gaining momentum before hitting the road

“Bob’s been unreal for the whole season. Tonight, he was like a brick wall. That’s going to help us get wins.” – Eetu Luostarinen on Sergei Bobrovsky

CATS STATS

- Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s seven goals are tied for second among NHL defensemen.

- Anton Lundell recorded the ninth multi-assist game of his career.

- The Panthers led 67-40 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- The Panthers held the Penguins to just five shots on goal in the third period.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to bring out the big suitcases.

Embarking on their longest road trip of the season, the Panthers will begin their five-game trip with a battle against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday 1 p.m. ET.

