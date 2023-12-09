Hornqvist Honored: ‘Respect, Admiration and Celebration’

On the ice, Hornqvist was joined by his wife and two daughters.

“It means a lot for me and my family, and it says a lot about the Panthers organization to celebrate my retirement like that” Hornqvist said. “I’d only been here three years, but this organization is for real now. That’s why I decided to work with them, too. They really have something good going. Bill [Zito] turned it around. You can see it on the ice.”

Taken by the Predators with the last pick – 230th overall – in the 2005 NHL Draft, Hornqvist went on to produce 543 points (264 goals, 279 assists) in 901 career games, not including the 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) he tallied in 106 playoff games.

A native of Sollentuna, Sweden, his 264 goals place him in a tie with Nicklas Lidstrom, Thomas Steen and Kent Nilsson for 10th-most by a Swedish-born skater in NHL history.

“He really brought a lot of attention, winning those Cups and just being a leader,” former teammate Gustav Forsling said of Hornqvist, who also won gold at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. “He’s been winning a lot of things. He means a lot to Swedish hockey.”

But with the Panthers, it wasn’t just about goals and points.

As an organization looking to establish a new culture, Hornqvist was a shot in the arm.

And even though he’s no longer playing, his impact is still felt.

“He brought an energy and a communication level,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He never shut up, which is great. … He had a big impact on raising on the energy level and compete level. You come from Pittsburgh you’ve won Stanley Cups, you know how to win, and then you come in here and you practice harder than anybody else. If you’re injured, you skate and you train and you’re in incredible shape. The guys looking around go, ‘Oh, that must be the way you win.’

Hornqvist’s final NHL game came on Dec. 3, 2022 against Seattle.

After suffering his second concussion of the season in that contest, the 36-year-old eventually returned to practice even though he knew he wouldn’t play again. To him, that didn't matter. If he could still help the team in any way, he was going to.

In September, he took a role with Florida as a scouting and development consultant.

But even then, he couldn’t stay away from the ice.

The unofficial rehab specialist of the Panthers, Hornqvist has made a habit out of working out with the team’s injured skaters. And with Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Jonah Gadjovich all sidelined to start the season, he got right to work to help expedite their recoveries.

Just as it was during his time as a player, he brought the best out of them.

“He’s one of the most intense hockey players I’ve ever played with,” Bennett said. “He brings that intensity when he’s coaching as well. It’s nice having someone that you played with and you’re comfortable with. You can talk to him and tell him what kind of drills you need. He understands that. He’s not afraid to work as hard [as you need].”

In the story of Hornqvist’s career, hard work is a central theme.

He's living proof of just where it can lead.

And with the Panthers still chasing their first Stanley Cup, his work isn't over yet.

“You see the record and you see the last few years, that’s why I want to keep with this organization,” Hornqvist said of his desire to see the Panthers get to the promised land. “I really think they’re going to win one day, and winning is all for me.”