Hornqvist Honored: ‘Respect, Admiration and Celebration’

SUNRISE, Fla. – Everyone has a story about Patric Hornqvist.
“I remember my first summer here,” said former teammate Ryan Lomberg, cracking a big smile. “It was three months before the season, and it felt like training camp. He was the one pushing the pace, yelling at guys and saying, ‘Faster! Harder!’ That’s who he is. He’s never changed. That’s why he’s a champion. We were lucky to have him here.”
For Bill Zito, it was one of Hornqvist’s first practices in South Florida that stands out.
Not long after the Panthers general manager acquired the former two-time Stanley Cup champion from the Penguins in September of 2020, the hard-nosed veteran caught Zito’s attention as a seemingly ordinary on-ice session was ending.
As players started to head to the locker room, Hornqvist shouted at them to come back.
Even though practice had ended, there was more work to be done.
“It’s absolutely something every organization needs, and you can never have enough of it,” Zito said of the unique blend of leadership, motivation and accountability that Hornqvist brought the team. “I think we felt that there would be an immediate benefit, for sure. … He forces you to be better. He forces all of us to be better at what we do.”
On Friday, the Panthers got to show their gratitude.
In celebration of his successful and inspiring career, Hornqvist was honored during a special pre-game ceremony before the Panthers dropped the puck with the Penguins.
As part of the ceremony, the Panthers showed a tribute video as well as the first of several videos full of congratulatory messages from those that knew Hornqvist best that rolled throughout the night.
In his message, Zito said the night was for “respect, admiration and celebration.”