RECAP: Jets 3, Panthers 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – After an uncharacteristic performance, Paul Maurice said the Florida Panthers were their own worst enemy in a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

With the loss, Florida now sits at 12-7-1 in the standings.

“We struggled right from the start,” the Panthers head coach said. “The feet, the hands, there wouldn’t be a specific thing. We were behind our game considerably for the entire night.”

As for a positive, captain Aleksander Barkov successfully returned to the lineup after missing the last two games following a knee-on-knee collision during a 2-1 win at Anaheim on Nov. 17.

Not limited at all, he led Florida’s forwards with 19:39 of ice time.

“I was very happy to be back that quick,” Barkov said. “Our trainers did an unbelievable job to get me back out there right away on the ice and get ready for the game.”

After a faceoff win the offensive zone, the Jets opened the scoring when Nino Niederreiter followed up on a point shot from Dylan Samberg and tapped the ensuing rebound out from under Sergei Bobrovsky and across the goal line to make it 1-0 at 17:43 of the first period.

In the second period, both teams had a few quality looks but couldn’t light the lamp. Coming up in the clutch, Bobrovsky kept the Jets from doubling their lead when he robbed Alex Iafallo on a screaming one-timer from the bottom of the right circle just past the nine-minute mark of the period.