RECAP: Flyers 2, Panthers 1

Panthers lose steam after strong start in loss to Flyers

RECAP-FLA-vs-PHI-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Florida Panthers couldn't shake off the rust in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With their win streak snapped at four games, the Panthers (31-15-4) still trail the Boston Bruins (31-10-9), who also lost tonight, by just five points for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“We look like we hadn’t been on the ice in about a week,” Cats coach Paul Maurice said.

Getting off to a good start, the Panthers came out flying in the first period. Leading 5-1 in shots on goal after the first six minutes or so, they would’ve had at least a goal or two if not for a stingy post coming up on more than one occasion to save the day for Philadelphia.

But after Jonah Gadjovich drew a tripping penalty, the Panthers were finally rewarded on the power play when Carter Verhaeghe fired a wicked shot from the left circle past Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson and under the crossbar to make it 1-0 at 9:22.

Verhaeghe's 25th makes it 1-0 against Philadelphia.

While Sam Reinhart and his franchise-record 20 power-play goals will continue to be the number one option on the top unit, being able to get goals from the second and third options on the man advantage will only make the Panthers that much more dangerous down the road.

“It’s important if one guy’s covered to use other guys,” Verhaeghe said.

Despite only facing five shots in the first period, Anthony Stolarz was tested late. With less than two minutes left, the Panthers goaltender kicked away an uncontested shot from Travis Konecny from the right circle with his left pad to keep the Flyers off the board.

“He was good right from the start,” Maurice said.  

Finishing with 23 saves, Stolarz made four high-danger stops.

With a tight schedule in the second half, the veteran backup will continue to be relied upon.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Stolarz said when asked about playing a part in the playoff push. “At the end of the day, you want to play games. You look at the situation the team’s been put in with playing well, playing a lot of meaningful games. It’s going to be the first time in my career down the stretch that I’m going to be doing that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Overall, you could see the Panthers start to lose some steam midway through the first.

“I think we had about two shots after the 10-minute mark,” Maurice said. “We started playing with the puck more than we needed to. Philly wasn’t in the game yet. They hadn’t got off the plane. Then they got going in the second.”

Getting revenge in the second period, Konecny cut through the defense, took a pass from Joel Farabee and lifted a shot over Stolarz’s glove on a breakaway to make it 1-1 at 13:33.

Giving the Flyers the lead early in the third period, Noah Cates intercepted a puck in the offensive zone, navigated his way into the low slot and scored to make it 2-1 at 2:36.

Pulling Stolarz for the extra attacker with just under three minutes left, the Panthers generated a few quality looks but couldn’t find the game-tying goal before the final horn.

Still playing well enough to win, Florida finished with a 2.58-2.42 lead in expected goals.

That being said, they expect a stronger effort against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

“Any time you take a week off in the middle of the season your execution is a little different,” Verhaeghe said. “I think it was really good for our bodies to kind of heal a little bit from the first half of the season. Any time you’re going every day and then take a week off, it takes a little to get back. But it’s no excuse. We can be a lot better and clean some things up.”

THEY SAID IT

“I didn’t like our game in that we weren’t where we need to be. I’m not particularly worried about it, you’re just not in a good mood. I don’t like the way we played.” – Paul Maurice

“They played in our face. Credit to them. They’re a good team and they’re in the playoffs for a reason. Pucks were bouncing out there and the execution wasn’t our best.” – Carter Verhaeghe

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 28-12 in shot attempts in the first period.

- Aleksander Barkov went 8-for-14 (57.1%) in the faceoff circle.

- Sam Bennett and Nick Cousins each blocked two shots.

- Brandon Montour saw a team-high 22:53 of ice time.

- Carter Verhaeghe has recorded at least one point in five of his last six games.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will look to bounce back when they host the Capitals (22-19-7) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

Related Content

FLA vs. PHI: Post Game Interview

News Feed

Florida Panthers to Host Third Annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Feb. 10 vs. Colorado Avalanche

PREVIEW: Stolarz starts as Panthers return from break to host Flyers

Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Third Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

NOTEBOOK: ‘Refreshed, Rejuvenated and Ready for a lot More Games'

Reinhart, Bobrovsky enjoy ‘special’ 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Team McDavid tops Team MacKinnon in All-Star Game semifinal

NHL All-Star Player Draft live blog

Florida Panthers & Publix Unveil New ‘Panthers Sub’

Panthers Prospect Report: February 1, 2024

Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Panthers Fans

Territory Talk: Panthers Sitting Pretty at All-Star Break (Ep. 284)

Tkachuk Named NHL's 3rd Star of the Week

RECAP: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Islanders for final game before All-Star break

RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

PREVIEW: With break on the horizon, Panthers kick off back-to-back in Pittsburgh