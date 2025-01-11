RECAP: Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s a game of bounces.

After finding the tying goal with 2.8 seconds left in regulation, the Florida Panthers couldn’t manage to pocket the extra point as David Pastrnak scored with a similar amount of time left in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Dominating in defeat, the Panthers finished with a 56-18 advantage in scoring chances.

"I think that's the best game we've played in quite some time,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “You want the result, you want the two points, but that's not one we're going to hang our heads on or sulk about."

Despite the Panthers looking very much in control early in the first period, the Bruins found an opening after a questionable holding call sent them to the first power play of the game.

Making it count, Morgan Geekie roofed a shot to put Boston up 1-0 at 6:02.

Later earning a power play of their own, the Panthers evened the score when Rodrigues followed up on a shot from Uvis Balinskis and jammed the rebound through Jeremy Swayman in the final second of the man advantage to make it 1-1 at 15:30.