PROSPECTS: Eriksson set to play in quarterfinals of World Juniors

Panthers prospect scored two goals in preliminary round to help Sweden win Group B

Linus-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Linus Eriksson will try to advance to the semifinals to the 2025 IIHF World Juniors Championship when Sweden takes on Latvia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on NHL Network and TSN.

The lone prospect for the Florida Panthers at the tournament, Eriksson helped Sweden finish the preliminary round with a perfect 4-0-0 record to claim the top spot in Group B.

With gold-medal aspirations, Sweden has outscored the opposition 24-10 thus far.

Making an impact in a fourth-line role, Eriksson is one of seven players on Sweden’s roster with multiple goals through four games. After lighting the lamp in a 5-2 win over Czechia on Dec. 26, the Stockholm native scoured again in an 8-1 beatdown of Kazakhstan on Dec. 27.

Heading into the semifinals, Eriksson boasts a +3 plus/minus rating.

Trading up in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Panthers selected Eriksson in the second round (58th overall). Suiting up in 18 games with Djurgårdens IF in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan prior to the World Juniors, the 18-year-old forward recorded four points (one goal, three assists).

Also appearing in three games in J20 Nationell, he notched one goal and four assists.

To keep up with Eriksson’s status at the World Juniors, stay tuned to @FlaPanthers on X.

REMAINING WORLD JUNIORS SCHEDULE

Jan. 2

Relegation game: Germany vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m. ET)
Quarterfinal 1: Sweden vs. Latvia (Noon ET; NHLN, TSN)
Quarterfinal 2: United States vs. Switzerland (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
Quarterfinal 3: Finland vs. Slovakia (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)
Quarterfinal 4: Czechia vs. Canada (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 4

Semifinal 1 (3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)
Semifinal 2 (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 5

Third-place game (3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)
Championship game (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

News Feed

What’s Brewing: Ringing in the New Year; ‘90s Night in Sunrise 

RECAP: Panthers 5, Rangers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers look to end historic 2024 on a high note against the Rangers

Florida Panthers to Host ’90s Night Presented by Coors Light on Friday, Jan. 3 at Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers rank high in ‘big four’ front office poll from The Athletic 

RECAP: Canadiens 4, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: Knight in net as Panthers host Canadiens for matinee matchup in Sunrise

NOTEBOOK: Back from the break; Updates on Mikkola, Boqvist

Eriksson set to represent Panthers at 2025 World Junior Championships

Territory Talk: First Place for the Holidays (Ep. 327)

Panthers Prospect Report: December 24, 2024

RECAP: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

What’s Brewing: Panthers heating up heading into the holidays

PREVIEW: Panthers close out home-and-home with Lightning 

RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

PREVIEW: Panthers, Lightning kick off home-and-home in Tampa 

RECAP: Panthers 2, Blues 1 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to stay hot on offense vs. Blues