Jack Devine just doubled his ring total.

Winning his second NCAA championship in the last three seasons, Florida Panthers prospect Jack Devine helped Denver secure a 2-0 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz both scored for the Pioneers in the second period, while goaltender Matt Davis, who was named the tournament’s top player, stopped all 23 shots he faced.

Denver’s top-line right winger, Devine fired off three shots on goal in the win.