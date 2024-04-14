RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The good times are only just beginning at Amerant Bank Arena.

Locking up home-ice advantage for the Florida Panthers in Round 1 of the playoffs, Sam Reinhart lit the lamp 3:58 into overtime of a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

With one game left in their season, the Panthers (51-24-6, 108 points) have also moved past the Boston Bruins (46-18-15, 107 points) to claim first place in the Atlantic Division.

Playing in two fewer games than Florida, the Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

“It’s huge,” Reinhart said. “That was the task at hand today, and we got it done. We’re excited about the challenge ahead. It’s starting for real pretty soon. You do what you can to get home-ice advantage. That’s the beauty of the playoffs, it’s a battle from Game 1.”

Opening the scoring for the Sabres, Tyson Josh tipped a point shot from Rasmus Dahlin past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 2:59. Answering for the Panthers, Anton Lundell beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a nifty backhand from the slot to make it 1-1 at 5:02.

Heating up, Lundell has scored in four of his last six games.

“You’re always happy if your line is able to help the team win,” Lundell said.

Netting his second shorthanded goal of the campaign, Kevin Stenlund briefly put the Panthers on top when he poked the puck free at the blue line, flew up the ice and went backhand-to-forehand on a breakaway before lighting the lamp to make it 2-0 at 8:11.