Territory Talk: Anton Lundell (Ep. 293)

Panthers center joins this week's podcast to talk playoffs, Global Series and more!

Lundell-TT-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

With the playoffs fast approaching, Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell joins today’s episode of Territory Talk to talk about the team’s championship aspirations, playing in Finland next season, hanging out with Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen and more.

Highlights include:

  • Lundell talks about the challenge of just making it to the playoffs. (1:30)
  • Still just 22 years old, Lundell is already a playoff veteran. (4:00)
  • Lundell talks about what Niko Mikkola has brought to the Panthers. (6:30)
  • Lundell is excited to show his teammates what life is like in Finland. (10:30)
  • The Baptist Health IcePlex has been a game-change for the Cats. (16:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

