PREVIEW: Panthers look to end historic 2024 on a high note against the Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s the final puck drop before the ball drop.

Closing the book on an unforgettable 2024, the Florida Panthers (22-13-2) will host the New York Rangers (16-18-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

In their first matchup this season, the Panthers took a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24, giving the Rangers, who were 5-0-1 at the time, their first regulation loss of the season.

The last time the two teams faced off in Florida, the Panthers clinched their second straight Eastern Conference Final, winning 2-1 in Game 6 on June 1.

“It's going to be fun,” said Gustav Forsling on Monday’s game. “We like playing those guys. We played them in the playoffs. We know it's going to be a tough game. They've got a lot of skill, good power play, so we've got to come out ready.”

Looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the first game back from holiday break, the Panthers know they’re going to need to bring the intensity.

“I think everyone knows the level of intensity we need to be at our best and I think everyone's going to be in tomorrow,” said Forsling.

Tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division with 46 points, the Panthers have shown time and time again over the past few seasons to bounce back from tough losses.

“Last night (Sunday) is important, if we see a repeat” said head coach Paul Maurice. “If not, it’s not important and we don’t need to think about it.”

Niko Mikkola and Jonah Gadjovich, who each missed Saturday's game, will remain out in Monday’s tilt.

Missing his first two games as a Panther, Mikkola skated prior to this morning’s team skate.

"It's not an injury we're worried about becoming chronic,” Maurice said of Mikkola, who’s scored a career-high four goals this season. “It's more pain tolerance. That's not even fair because he'd play with it. We need him to heal a little bit and then he'll come back and won't come out."

Not skating in Sunday’s practice, Matthew Tkachuk will be ready to battle the Rangers, and the Panthers are going to need him.

In 15 regular-season games against the Blueshirts, Tkachuk has tallied 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).

Joining in the success against the Rangers, Aleksander Barkov has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last eight regular-season games against New York.

After backing up against Montreal, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod in net against New York.

During the last two seasons against the Rangers -- including playoffs -- Bobrovsky owns a 7-2-1 record, 2.02 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Filling the visiting locker room, the Rangers enter Monday’s game sitting in last in the Metropolitan Division.

As the defending President’s Trophy winners, the Panthers won’t be paying much attention to how the Rangers are positioned in the standings.

“If anything, it gives them motivation to show up and play a really good game, so that’s what we have to expect,” said Aaron Ekblad. “If they’re going to play a good game this year, it’s probably going to be against us since we beat them last year in playoffs. We have to expect their best game.”

Coming off a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, the Rangers will have every bit of motivation to rebound.

Up front, Artemi Panarin has been a force this season, notching a team-high 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 33 games.

The Russian forward has recorded points in eight of the last 11 games and currently leads the team in points (38), goals (16), shots (105), and is second in assists (22).

On the blue line, Adam Fox has registered 27 points (goal, 26 assists) and leads the Rangers in assists and time on ice.

Among NHL defenseman, Fox’s 26 assists rank fifth.

Standing between the pipes for the Blue Shirts will likely be Igor Shesterkin.

A past Vezina Trophy winner, Shesterkin is 11-14-1 this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Coming off a game in which he got pulled against the Lightning after allowing five goals on 13 shots, expect a bounce-back game from one of the league’s best.

During his career against the Panthers, Shesterkin has posted a 2.58 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

THEY SAID IT

“It's always fun to see the fans here and it's incredible how many are following us and just come to see a practice. It's amazing.” – Gustav Forsling on the fan attendance for Sunday’s practice

“After a loss there’s a lot more bite and focus to our game.” – Aaron Ekblad on bouncing back from losses

FIVE CATS STATS

- Florida has earned a point in each of their past four regular-season matchups vs. New York (3-0-1).

- Sam Reinhart has logged 28 points (14-14-28) across 31 total career matchups against New York.

- Gustav Forsling leads Florida defenseman in goals with five.

- Tomas Nosek’s +5 ranks second in plus/minus rating among Florida forwards.

- Sam Reinhart has a 23.9 shooting percentage

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Uvis Balinskis – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Adam Boqvist

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Dec. 23: F Rasmus Asplund loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Dec. 22: F Rasmus Asplund recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

