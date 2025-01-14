PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back in Jersey

NEWARK, NJ – Gym. Tan. Hockey.

In the second game of the back-to-back, the Florida Panthers (25-16-3) will visit the west side of the Hudson River to take on the New Jersey Devils (26-15-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Panthers fell 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first stop of the back-to-back on Monday after surrendering two power-play goals in the third period and being outscored 4-1 after the first period.

“Overall, we just got away from what makes us successful,” said Evan Rodrigues after the game.

Looking to turn the page in New Jersey, the Panthers will try and secure their first win of the season against the Devils after falling by scores of 4-1 (Nov. 12) and 6-2 (Nov. 14) in their two previous tilts.

Able to fight through the toughness of games on consecutive days, the Panthers hold a 4-1-0 record on the second game of back-to-backs this season.

“When you get into those back-to-back games, the structure more than anything else is important because you don’t have any energy,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “I think we have nine more coming up, so a quarter of our season left is going to be on the back-to-back, so we’re going to have to be right on those.”

A place where they’ve had some recent success, the Panthers have won four straight games in New Jersey dating back to April 2, 2022.

Also familiar with New Jersey, first-year Panthers Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Nosek will each take the ice in their former team’s barn.

Playing 189 games for the Devils from 2019-2023, Boqvist recorded 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists), while Nosek registered six points (two goals, four assists) and 20 blocked shots in 36 games.

Now in Florida, both have filled a role that has helped put the Panthers in the race for the Atlantic Division.

On pace for career highs in goals, assists, and points, Boqvist has notched 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) with 95 hits, already surpassing his previous career high of 71 hits.

In 32 games, Nosek has stepped up on the penalty kill, averaging almost a minute per game while on the man disadvantage. The 32-year-old veteran has also registered five points (goal, four assists), 19 blocked shots, 36 hits and a +5 plus/minus rating.

After backing up Sergei Bobrovsky in Philadelphia, Spencer Knight will get the start in New Jersey.

In his last appearance, Knight made 29 saves in a 3-2 win against Pittsburgh on Jan. 3.

The Devils arrive at Tuesday’s game following a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

In the win, both Jack Hughes (goal, assist) and Jesper Bratt (two assists) each recorded two points.

Currently third in the Metropolitan Division, New Jersey is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

A quick and skilled team that can turn it on at any point, the Devils have the special teams and the goaltending that can put teams on their heels.

“It’s going to be a fast game, and we’re going to have to be ready for it,” said Rodrigues.

Clicking at 28% on the power play, New Jersey ranks third in the NHL.

Keeping their opponents scoring to a minimal, the Devils are fourth best in penalty killing (82.1%) and goals against average (2.55) in the NHL.

It’s the usual suspects of the last couple years that the Panthers will have to take time and space away from.

Up front, Jack Hughes (52 points), Jesper Bratt (51 points), and Nico Hischier (36 points) lead the way.

In the first two meetings with the Panthers, Bratt tallied a total of five points (three goals, two assists), while Hughes (goal, three assists) and Hischier (four assists) each notched four.

Patrolling the blue line, Dougie Hamilton leads all New Jersey defensemen in goals (five), assists (23) and points (28).

Between the pipes, Jacob Markstrom has been one of the league’s best goaltenders.

Owning a 20-8-3 record, 2.20 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, the New Jersey netminder ranks fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and is tied for third in shutouts with three.

Appearing in the Nov. 12 matchup, Markstrom stopped 34 out of 35 shots.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s been good. I really like to play with them. I’ve been playing with Jesper (Boqvist) a little bit more this season, but getting Carter (Verhaeghe) there has been very good.” - Anton Lundell on playing with Boqvist and Verhaeghe recently

“If we get to 18 (penalties) in three games, we deserve what we get.” – Paul Maurice on taking too many penalties

FIVE CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has scored a shorthanded and power play goal in the same game twice this season

- Matthew Tkachuk has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) and 44 penalty minutes

- Gustav Forsling leads the team in plus/minus rating with a +20

- Aleskander Barkov has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 26 career games against New Jersey

- The Panthers are 9-5-1 against the Metropolitan Division this season

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola – Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Jan. 6: D Tobias Bjornfot recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Dec. 23: F Rasmus Asplund loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

TV & Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

