Just like the players, Panthers fans preparing for playoffs

By Rob Darragh
FORT LAUDERDALE – South Florida is ready to rock.

After a magical ride all the way to the Stanley Cup last season -- the deepest run for the franchise since 1996 -- this year’s version of the Florida Panthers has fans hungrier than ever for some playoff hockey.

“They are very dedicated,” forward Kevin Stenlund said of the team’s fans. “I came from Canada and they are special too, but the fans have been awesome this year and I am looking forward to playoffs.”

With just one game left to play until records get thrown out the window and the action heats up, the already-clinched Panthers sit in second place in the Atlantic Division with home-ice already locked up.

Like the players on the ice, fans have felt the season building up until this point since game one.

“It's been awesome,” said forward Evan Rodrigues. “I think we're changing the narrative a little bit about South Florida not being a hockey community. I got two young ones in hockey and I'm at community rinks and they are definitely packed as well. I think if we keep winning, keep having a successful team, it'll continue to grow down here and the excitement for our team will continue to grow and grow.”

With an average of 18,640 fans filling the seats at Amerant Bank Arena every game, the Panthers rank ninth in the NHL in average attendance and have seen a nice increase of nearly 2,000 from last season.

“I’ve been a Panthers fan for over 25 years, since I was six years old, and they’ve definitely come a long way the last couple of years,” Mike, a diehard fan, told FloridaPanthers.com. “They’re winning games, they’re scoring goals, and it’s entertaining. Even if you’re not a hockey fan, you can show up to these games and enjoy them.”

Not just packing the arena, Cats fans have also showed up and made their presence felt at watch parties across Broward County and South Florida throughout the season.

“I’ve been to a bunch of different Panthers watch parties and the atmosphere is the best,” said Ian, who has been a dedicated Panthers fan since moving to Florida. “I love that the whole city gets together and gets to watch our favorite hockey team play their hardest in an incredible atmosphere.”

In last year’s playoff run, Panthers fans witnessed a 3-1 comeback against the NHL’s best regular-season team of all-time in the powerhouse Boston Bruins, seven overtime wins -- including a Game 7 overtime win against Boston -- a series-clinching overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a four-overtime Game 1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, the sixth-longest playoff game in the league’s history.

During all those moments, fans were cheering every step of the way.

“My favorite memory from the playoff run last year was the electricity in the arena and then being able to celebrate after with all the different Cats fans at Tin Roof is something I’ll never forget,” said Lindsey, a regular attendee of Panther games.

Throughout last year’s high-intensity playoff run, Panthers fans continued to show up and increase in numbers. In the first-ever arena watch party for the Stanley Cup, Amerant Bank Arena hosted over 13,000 screaming fans in the stands.

From Key West to West Palm Beach and beyond, Panthers fans have rallied around the team’s never-say-die attitude and relentless approach to each and every shift.

“I love how the Cardiac Cats always keep us on our toes and the grit and passion they have,” said Abby, a fan who isn’t afraid to rep the Panthers every day. “I’ve never been more excited in my life! I can’t wait to see a full Amerant Bank Arena.”

With playoffs on the horizon and the need for another taste of a deep run, the beginning of summer could be another exciting Cardiac Cat experience.

For more information on Panthers upcoming playoff watch parties, check in regularly on Cats on Tap.

To score your playoff tickets, click HERE.

