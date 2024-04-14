Just like the players, Panthers fans preparing for playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE – South Florida is ready to rock.

After a magical ride all the way to the Stanley Cup last season -- the deepest run for the franchise since 1996 -- this year’s version of the Florida Panthers has fans hungrier than ever for some playoff hockey.

“They are very dedicated,” forward Kevin Stenlund said of the team’s fans. “I came from Canada and they are special too, but the fans have been awesome this year and I am looking forward to playoffs.”

With just one game left to play until records get thrown out the window and the action heats up, the already-clinched Panthers sit in second place in the Atlantic Division with home-ice already locked up.

Like the players on the ice, fans have felt the season building up until this point since game one.

“It's been awesome,” said forward Evan Rodrigues. “I think we're changing the narrative a little bit about South Florida not being a hockey community. I got two young ones in hockey and I'm at community rinks and they are definitely packed as well. I think if we keep winning, keep having a successful team, it'll continue to grow down here and the excitement for our team will continue to grow and grow.”