‘It’s unbelievable’: Panthers cut ribbon at Baptist Health IcePlex

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers needed more ribbon.
Nearly three years after breaking ground in May of 2021, the organization celebrated the official opening of the all-new Baptist Health IcePlex at FTL War Memorial on Thursday.
With over 200 guests in attendance, the opening is an achievement shared by many.
“We did like five different ribbon cuttings,” Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell said. “It was wonderful to bring all these people out. Very, very grateful for their participation”
Sharing in the celebration, numerous guests that played a role in helping the new facility come to life were in attendance, including local city officials such as Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and key executives from Baptist Health.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Caldwell said. “A lot of hard work went into this place.”
It certainly shows.
A state-of-the-art facility with two NHL-regulation sized ice rinks (Baptist Health Rink and SeatGeek Rink), the Baptist Health IcePlex will serve as one of the premier hubs for families in the community and give the Panthers a foothold in the middle of downtown.