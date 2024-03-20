‘It’s unbelievable’: Panthers cut ribbon at Baptist Health IcePlex

Want to hit the ice? The wait is over.

Baptist Health IcePlex will open to the general public starting Thursday, March 21 from 1-8 p.m. ET with afternoon and evening programming slated for each day for the rest of March.

At FTLWarMemorial.com, registration is already open for a variety of programming, including public skating sessions, Panthers Skating and Hockey Academy Spring classes, Adult Hockey Leagues, summer camps, “Try Hockey For Free” programs and much.

Nestled in the heart of Holiday Park, ice and sunshine will now cohabitate.

“Imagine having a park like this when you were a kid. It’s unbelievable,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said with a big smile. “There’s so much to do. You can tell from the community chit-chat that happened before the event just how much the people really appreciate this and are going to use this. Kids that want to play hockey are going to be able come here and learn. If that isn’t enough, now we have this beautiful home for our team.”

As the unofficial beta testers of the facility, Panthers players, who’ve been practicing at the Baptist Health IcePlex since December, can’t say enough good things about their new digs.

“The facility is awesome,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “They did such a good job. We’re so lucky to be at this world-class facility – the gym, two sheets of ice, everything. We’re lucky to play here and be Florida Panthers.”

Soon, fans will also be able to watch the team practice in person once again.

“You can show up at your local park and watch NHL superstars practice,” Zito said. “The possibilities are endless. … I can’t be more appreciative of the Violas and Matt Caldwell and what they’ve done since I’ve been here, pounding this thing day after day after day.”