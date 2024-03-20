Florida Panthers Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers today unveiled the state-of-the-art Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., part of the revitalization of the historic FTL War Memorial.

"We are thrilled to open this first-class facility, Baptist Health IcePlex in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. This project is a true success story of when the public and private sector work together to create something to benefit and impact our local community,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “With these additional two sheets of ice in Fort Lauderdale, we truly are expanding the Panthers footprint from the Everglades to the beach. This rink is a welcoming environment for anyone to participate in the diverse list of youth and adult programming, shop at the retail store and enjoy a day in Holiday Park.”

With architecture completed by ROSSETTI and general contracting completed by Lemartec, this versatile, modern facility was designed to serve as a standard-setting practice facility for players, coaches and hockey operations staff while also serving as a community hub for Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park, bringing in families from all over the tri-county area to enjoy a robust variety of programming options on two National Hockey League-regulation-sized ice rinks.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Florida Panthers through the impressive transformation of the War Memorial Auditorium into the Baptist Health IcePlex," said Bo Boulenger, President & CEO of Baptist Health South Florida. "This state-of-the-art facility not only serves as an excellent practice venue for the team but also fosters community engagement and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to the positive impact this space will have on the community for many years to come.”

The newly constructed 144,000 sq. ft Baptist Health IcePlex features:

Two NHL-regulation sized ice rinks (Baptist Health Rink and SeatGeek Rink) including five curling lanes, a 26’x15’ LED display and color kinetic lighting

Designed by 555 International, Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop is a 7,500 sq. ft Florida Panthers Flagship retail location and dedicated hockey and figure skating pro shop including multiple fan engagement points and immersive features such as:

Florida panther conservation wall

‘Freeze Frame’ - an augmented reality fan engagement feature

Curved video wall

Artistic light installations including puck and stick chandeliers

Large Panthers shield photo opportunity

Armed Forces salute recognizing the Florida Panthers ‘Heroes Among Us’ program which has proudly honored our veterans at every home game since 2013

Three food and beverage on-site options including:

Grab & go kiosks

Concession stands

‘The Federal’, a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor patio operated by Knallhart Management Group

Three multi-use party rooms

11 locker rooms

The Baptist Health IcePlex will open to the general public starting Thursday, March 21 from 1-8 PM with afternoon and evening programming each day for the remainder of March. The South Florida community can register for a variety of programming including public skating sessions, Panthers Skating and Hockey Academy Spring classes, Adult Hockey Leagues, summer camps, ‘Try Hockey For Free’ events and more. A full programming schedule can be found at FTLWarMemorial.com.

“We are excited to open the Baptist Health IcePlex to the public. Through an innovative partnership with the Florida Panthers, the city of Fort Lauderdale has brought new recreational opportunities to its residents as well as provided a base of operations in our community for the professional hockey team,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “Families can now enjoy ice skating and other ice sports within our own community for the first time. We look forward to the continuation of this great relationship with the Panthers.”

Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex will be open from 12-4 PM from March 21-April 5. Stay tuned to FTLWarMemorial.com for a full list of operational hours.

The Panthers will host a Community Festival on Saturday, April 6 from 10 AM to 3 PM where residents can try select programming for free, enjoy food trucks, games and get a first-hand look at the newly constructed Baptist Health IcePlex. The Panthers will host their first Learn to Play sessions at the Baptist Health IcePlex from 1:30-3:30 PM.

The South Florida community can look forward to ‘The Federal’ opening to the public in late April. ‘The Federal’ is a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor patio operated by Knallhart Management Group located inside Baptist Health IcePlex overlooking Holiday Park’s pickleball courts and roller rink.

In addition to traditional co-ed hockey opportunities, the Panthers will dedicate ice time and resources to build a full spectrum girls hockey program, starting with a ‘Girls Learn to Play’ series. To learn about programming that is available and upcoming, families and individuals should stay tuned to @FTLWarMemorial on social media or visit FTLWarMemorial.com.

Territory Memberships are available now for the 2024-25 season. Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

