News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster
Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night

Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night
Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Cats Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue, Add JetBlue Vacations
Florida Panthers Sept. 25 & Sept. 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact

Sept. 25 & 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact
2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk

2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

2022-23 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers Announce Schedule for 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Panthers Announce Schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena
Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament at Florida Panthers IceDen on Aug. 23-27

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament on Aug. 23-27

2022-23 Season Rewind: Brandon Montour

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky
Territory Talk: Summer Mailbag

Territory Talk: Summer Mailbag

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 10 AM

Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 AM

2022-23 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

2022-23 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov
Panthers Announce Partnership with University of Miami UOnline

Panthers Announce Partnership with University of Miami UOnline

Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ Program Returns, Honors Community Members Making a Difference

SOCIAL_CHE_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers today announced their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, activists, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.

Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Later this season, ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized during the team’s annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, when the Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM at FLA Live Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com.

Beginning the week of Sept. 18, the Panthers will recognize each of the honoree's that are part of ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program.

Additionally, the Panthers and Ford will host the first-ever ¡Vamos Gatos! Block Party on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 PM at Hialeah Trail Park. The South Florida community is encouraged to celebrate the start of the 30th Anniversary Season with food trucks, giveaways, live painting, games, music, performances and more. This event is free and open to the public.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at FLA Live Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.