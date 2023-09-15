Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

SUNRISE, Fla. - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers today announced their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, activists, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.

Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Later this season, ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized during the team’s annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, when the Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM at FLA Live Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com.

Beginning the week of Sept. 18, the Panthers will recognize each of the honoree's that are part of ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program.

Additionally, the Panthers and Ford will host the first-ever ¡Vamos Gatos! Block Party on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 PM at Hialeah Trail Park. The South Florida community is encouraged to celebrate the start of the 30th Anniversary Season with food trucks, giveaways, live painting, games, music, performances and more. This event is free and open to the public.

