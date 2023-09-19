Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023-24 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the 59-man roster for the Panthers 2023-24 Training Camp. Training Camp is Presented by Baptist Health. The first on-ice session is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Fla. All practices will be free and open to the public in assigned areas in a limited capacity.

Florida’s roster consists of 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the Panthers Training Camp roster.

The Cats will begin their preseason campaign with a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators on Monday, Sept. 25 at Amerant Bank Arena with games at 2 p.m. (ET) and 6 p.m. (ET). Florida will then travel to Carolina for a 7 p.m. (ET) matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 27 followed by a 6 p.m. (ET) contest against the Hurricanes at home on Friday, Sept. 29.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the Panthers will face off against the Ottawa Senators for Kraft Hockeyville at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The Panthers will end their preseason schedule with three matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 3, Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 at Amway Center, Amalie Arena and Amerant Bank Arena respectively.

The opening weekend schedule for the Panthers 2023-24 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21

Red Team on Ice 9 AM | Panthers IceDen

Blue Team on Ice 12 PM | Panthers IceDen

Friday, Sept. 22

Blue Team on Ice 9 AM | Panthers IceDen

Red Team on Ice 12 PM | Panthers IceDen

Saturday, Sept. 23

Red Team on Ice 9 AM | Panthers IceDen

Blue Team on Ice 12 PM | Panthers IceDen

Sunday, Sept. 24

Blue Team on Ice 9 AM | Panthers IceDen

Red Team on Ice 12 PM | Panthers IceDen

Monday, Sept. 25: Preseason Games

FLA vs. NSH - 2 PM | Amerant Bank Arena

FLA vs. NSH - 6 PM | Amerant Bank Arena

Click **here** to view the Panthers full preseason schedule. The Panthers are celebrating 30 years of community impact by offering tickets for the Sept. 25 and 29 preseason games for $15 general admission tickets benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.