NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

South Florida football team shows off skills to support hockey counterparts

By Christopher Detwiler
It’s a good thing they were playing with rubber balls and not hockey pucks, or the Miami Dolphins might’ve ended up with a few broken windows.

Players from the NFL team showed off their hockey skills to support the Florida Panthers before the Eastern Conference Final starts against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

As the players were walking into the team headquarters, they were tasked with hitting a rubber ball into a small net with a hockey stick. Some had great aim. Some … not so much.

Safety Jevon Holland got a little fancy, bouncing the ball on his stick a few times before hitting the back of the net. His next shot, though, was wide right, hitting the window of the building.

Running back Raheem Mostert flipped the script and played goalie (mini goalie stick and all) and finished with a 1.000 save percentage. Not too shabby.

Whether or not the players made their shot, everyone had a simple message for the Panthers:

“Vamos gatos!”