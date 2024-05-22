NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

It’s a good thing they were playing with rubber balls and not hockey pucks, or the Miami Dolphins might’ve ended up with a few broken windows.

Players from the NFL team showed off their hockey skills to support the Florida Panthers before the Eastern Conference Final starts against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

As the players were walking into the team headquarters, they were tasked with hitting a rubber ball into a small net with a hockey stick. Some had great aim. Some … not so much.