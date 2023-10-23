News Feed

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot at home against Canucks

Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023

RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

PREVIEW: Panthers celebrate Home Opener with playoff rematch vs. Leafs

Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 3

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 

PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

RECAP: Jets 6, Panthers 4

PREVIEW: Panthers want to keep the pressure up in Winnipeg

‘The Enthusiasm is Palpable’: Panthers fans excited to head back to the rink

POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in after NHL debut

Florida Panthers to Host Second Annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ Night Presented by Promise Fund of Florida & Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Oct. 21

RECAP: Wild 2, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: With fresh faces in the lineup, Panthers kick off season in Minnesota 

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives

SOCIAL_Food_Drive_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced today that they will hold seven community drives in the 2023-24 season to benefit different areas of the South Florida community.

To kick off the season, the Panthers will host their annual non-perishable food drive with Harvest Drive on Saturday, Oct. 28. Fans can donate any new non-perishable food items such as canned goods to the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena starting at 4 PM.

On Friday, Nov. 24, the Panthers will host the Red Kettle Kick-Off with Salvation Army of Broward County where fans can make monetary donations while leaving Amerant Bank Arena after the Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets game.

As the holiday season approaches, the Panthers and NBC6 will host a Toy Drive to benefit Caravan of Joy on Saturday, Dec. 2. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. New York Islanders game.

The Panthers and Amazon will host a Baby Supply Drive benefiting military mothers on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when the Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings. Fans can donate new baby supplies on the Publix Plaza prior to the game.

On Feb. 20, the Panthers will host a Clothing Drive at the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes to support the Chapman Partnership who manage two Homeless Assistance Centers located in Miami and Homestead.

The Panthers will host a Book Drive on Saturday, March 9 in partnership with Children’s Services Council of Broward and Broward Schools. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. Calgary Flames game.

The final collection drive of the season will be a Shoe Drive on Tuesday, April 9 to benefit Project Kix, with a portion of proceeds from each pound of shoes going back to the Florida Panthers Foundation and Jr. Sharks Wheelchair Basketball team. Fans can donate new or gently used shoes to the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena starting at 5 PM.

For more information on the Panthers collection drives, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Drives.

