Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced today that they will hold seven community drives in the 2023-24 season to benefit different areas of the South Florida community.

To kick off the season, the Panthers will host their annual non-perishable food drive with Harvest Drive on Saturday, Oct. 28. Fans can donate any new non-perishable food items such as canned goods to the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena starting at 4 PM.

On Friday, Nov. 24, the Panthers will host the Red Kettle Kick-Off with Salvation Army of Broward County where fans can make monetary donations while leaving Amerant Bank Arena after the Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets game.

As the holiday season approaches, the Panthers and NBC6 will host a Toy Drive to benefit Caravan of Joy on Saturday, Dec. 2. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. New York Islanders game.

The Panthers and Amazon will host a Baby Supply Drive benefiting military mothers on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when the Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings. Fans can donate new baby supplies on the Publix Plaza prior to the game.

On Feb. 20, the Panthers will host a Clothing Drive at the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes to support the Chapman Partnership who manage two Homeless Assistance Centers located in Miami and Homestead.

The Panthers will host a Book Drive on Saturday, March 9 in partnership with Children’s Services Council of Broward and Broward Schools. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. Calgary Flames game.

The final collection drive of the season will be a Shoe Drive on Tuesday, April 9 to benefit Project Kix, with a portion of proceeds from each pound of shoes going back to the Florida Panthers Foundation and Jr. Sharks Wheelchair Basketball team. Fans can donate new or gently used shoes to the Publix Plaza at Amerant Bank Arena starting at 5 PM.

For more information on the Panthers collection drives, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Drives.

