PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

Noah Philp is expected to make his NHL debut on Thursday night when the Oilers face the Predators at Bridgestone Arena without Connor McDavid due to an ankle injury

Edmonton Oilers v Nashville Predators

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

Noah Philp is expected to make his NHL debut when the Oilers face the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night without Connor McDavid in the lineup because of an ankle injury.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:00 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game & Post-Game Shows, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content, including The Drop documentary series.

Tony & Bob discuss McDavid's injury & more following practice

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

NASHVILLE, TN – You could say that’s a relief, but still – no Connor McDavid for a while.

With McDavid set to miss the next two to three weeks with an ankle injury, the Oilers will begin trying to make up for their captain’s absence from the lineup on Thursday when they face the Predators at Bridgestone Arena for the second time this month.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Wednesday that he was relieved to learn that McDavid wouldn’t miss anything more than a few weeks after he crashed into the boards feet-first following a trip from Zach Werenski that went uncalled on the first shift of Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

“You never know what the outcome will be and for how long,” Knoblauch said. “Obviously, you don't want to miss him for any time, but you think about what it could’ve been, and I guess we're lucky that it's as short as it is.”

Following the loss of their captain, the Oilers conceded six straight goals to the Blue Jackets, needing a goal from Mattias Ekholm in the final minute of regulation on the power play to break the shutout and also see the Swedish defenceman extend his point streak to three games (2G, 3A).

McDavid returned to Edmonton for further evaluation, where it was announced on Wednesday that he sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out of competitive action for anywhere between six and 11 games.

Kris talks about McDavid's injury & the Philp & Caggiula call-ups

But whether it’s short-term or long-term, the Oilers will still have to adjust to life without their leader for the next few weeks, and the minutes left behind from his absence will be spread the minutes among the rest of the forwards – including two call-ups from the Bakersfield Condors in Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula.

“There are challenges of not having the best player, a point producer and somebody who gets one-to-two points a game that'll make an impact on our team,” he said. I think this is a great opportunity for everyone to step up and play. When you're missing somebody who's playing about 22 minutes a night, there's a lot more rhythm and flow for those third and fourth-line guys when they’re able to feel good about themselves and feel part of the game.”

Knoblauch continued: "The players have to see the opportunity that they have and know that there's time for them to step up. As for the coach, there's got to be some communication on what their role is going to be and how they can help the team. I think the coach and player have to work together through that communication, but ultimately, it's the player stepping up and playing to their potential."

McDavid's absence necessitated the recall of two forwards from Bakersfield, Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula, who both had great Training Camps with the Oilers before they were assigned to Edmonton's AHL affiliate as the last cuts before Opening Night.

Noah speaks about being called up from the AHL on Tuesday

Philp, who's drawn praise for his journey to the NHL after taking a year off hockey in 2023-24, was centring the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Corey Perry and looks poised to make his NHL debut on Thursday night when the puck drops at Bridgestone Arena.

"I'm just thrilled," he said. "I'm sure lots of guys have said this before on their first chance, but you think about this your whole life and I'm just more than excited."

"All the guys are so welcoming, and they're all friendly and excited for me, too. So it's been fun. I'm just a broken record, but I'm thrilled to be here."

The 26-year-old, right-shot centre from Canmore, AB joins the Oilers while having recorded two goals in his last three games with Bakersfield, where he's been getting back up to speed from a one-year hiatus away from hockey despite spending the last few months training to this type of moment.

"Just playing down in Bakersfield, we were working hard and getting in games, and that's what they told me was to just get playing and get more touches and feel the puck more," he said. "I hadn't played. I trained all summer but hadn't played at a high level, and I felt like that was great in Bakersfield. I just want to continue that here and play more and more."

Coach Knoblauch says Philp brings a lot of desirable traits to the team as a centre who's right-handed, fast and owns a big 6-foot-3 frame that can also help Edmonton push the physical element a bit more.

"Here's a guy that's fairly big. Not that he's overpowering, but he is a bigger body, which is helpful for our team," Knoblauch said. "A guy that covers a lot of space with his speed and his size, but a guy that's pretty good puck mover. He can make subtle plays and move it up, but I think with our team, we could add a little more speed and tenacity. Hopefully, he can bring some of that."

Drake speaks about being called up to the Oilers on Tuesday

While Caggiula has plenty of NHL experience with 282 games over his career – including 156 of those as an Oiler over four seasons from 2016-19 – the 30-year-old hasn't spent time in the League since playing four games for the Penguins in over two years ago.

Caggiula returned to the Oilers organization last summer and has been a major contributor for the Condors, registering 37 points in 42 games last campaign, before having a strong Training Camp and being sent down to Bakersfield, where he's led them in scoring with five points in five games during the early weeks of the 2024-25 AHL season.

"I've prided myself on trying to be a complete player and playing in all situations, especially down the American League being a veteran on the ice and off the ice," he said. "I've got to be a driving force offensively, but I also have to be responsible and penalty kill and all that sort of stuff on defensive side of it.

"The points are great, but I've just been playing a good solid 200-foot game and I think that's a big part of what allows me to be here. I'm not supposed to be up here and be a 100-point guy. There are other roles that I can fill in here and that's why you have to be a complete player."

News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid sustains ankle injury, to miss 2-3 weeks

RELEASE: Oilers to host inaugural Dia de los Muertos game

RELEASE: Oilers recall Philp & Caggiula from Condors

TAIT'S EIGHT: A tough night for the Oilers in Columbus

GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 6, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supporting Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

TAIT'S EIGHT: Motorin' out of Motor City with two points

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings

PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings

RELEASE: Oilers & Karbon-X announce partnership including jersey logo

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Penguins 0

OILERS HOF: Gregg, MacTavish enshrined for deep Oilers loyalties

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Penguins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

TAIT'S EIGHT: MacTavish & Gregg to be immortalized

BLOG: Oilers trying different combinations on the power play