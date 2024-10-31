PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

Philp, who's drawn praise for his journey to the NHL after taking a year off hockey in 2023-24, was centring the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Corey Perry and looks poised to make his NHL debut on Thursday night when the puck drops at Bridgestone Arena.

"I'm just thrilled," he said. "I'm sure lots of guys have said this before on their first chance, but you think about this your whole life and I'm just more than excited."

"All the guys are so welcoming, and they're all friendly and excited for me, too. So it's been fun. I'm just a broken record, but I'm thrilled to be here."

The 26-year-old, right-shot centre from Canmore, AB joins the Oilers while having recorded two goals in his last three games with Bakersfield, where he's been getting back up to speed from a one-year hiatus away from hockey despite spending the last few months training to this type of moment.

"Just playing down in Bakersfield, we were working hard and getting in games, and that's what they told me was to just get playing and get more touches and feel the puck more," he said. "I hadn't played. I trained all summer but hadn't played at a high level, and I felt like that was great in Bakersfield. I just want to continue that here and play more and more."

Coach Knoblauch says Philp brings a lot of desirable traits to the team as a centre who's right-handed, fast and owns a big 6-foot-3 frame that can also help Edmonton push the physical element a bit more.

"Here's a guy that's fairly big. Not that he's overpowering, but he is a bigger body, which is helpful for our team," Knoblauch said. "A guy that covers a lot of space with his speed and his size, but a guy that's pretty good puck mover. He can make subtle plays and move it up, but I think with our team, we could add a little more speed and tenacity. Hopefully, he can bring some of that."