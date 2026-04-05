RELEASE: Oilers activate Colton Dach off LTIR

Forward activated after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Colton Dach off Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) ahead of Saturday's visit from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The St. Albert product registered an assist over his first three games with the Oilers following his acquisition from the Chicago Blackhawks before being injured on Mar. 10 in a victory over the Colorado Avalanche, missing 11 games.

The 23-year-old has produced three goals, 10 points, 52 shots on net and 195 hits across 56 games between Edmonton and Chicago this season.

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