Panarin says trade to Kings was 'perfect timing' ahead of Olympic break

In the end, Artemi Panarin got what he wanted: a trade to the Los Angeles Kings and a new contract with his new team.

But the 34-year-old forward got it all after several uneasy days, and some final few nerve-racking hours leading up to the trade, which got done and approved shortly before the NHL's roster freeze for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 went into effect at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Panarin was traded to the Kings by the New York Rangers for prospect Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks. He also signed a two-year, $22 million contract ($11 million average annual value) with the Kings, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 season.

"I was actually (nervous)," Panarin said Thursday. "They waited pretty long, I feel like. I have experience being a free agent seven years ago, so it's kind of similar stuff, so I was ready for that, but I was also ready for that's not going to happen and I will wait until after the Olympics break. I don't know, I probably go back to Russia if L.A. don't give me anything."

Panarin is in the final year of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed with the Rangers on July 1, 2019.

The Rangers told him three weeks ago that they were not going to re-sign him and instead would work with him to find him a new team and a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

It went hand in hand with the letter president and general manager Chris Drury wrote to the fanbase, which stated that the Rangers would be retooling the roster and saying goodbye to some popular figures in franchise history.

Panarin's contract has a full no-movement clause, which gave him the ability to dictate to the Rangers where they could trade him.

Going to a team that would sign him to a new contract was his priority. He did not want to be an unrestricted free agent again.

"I don't want to be rented for a couple of months and then go somewhere else," Panarin said. "I was looking for a team who wants me, who can sign me right away."

The Kings checked all the boxes for Panarin, who said he did some of his research on the team through conversations with now former Rangers teammate Vladislav Gavrikov, who played for the Kings the previous two-plus seasons.

"I tried to find a team for myself where I want to be," Panarin said. "So, it's kind of about feeling. Obviously, you look at players, and I was speaking with Gavrikov the last couple of days a lot. He introduced L.A., great organization, great teammates there, and obviously a great spot to live. It's hard to explain, I just want to play for these guys, for that organization. Other teams were on the list obviously, too, but I actually didn't want to go anywhere else."