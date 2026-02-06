Bussi, Hurricanes shut out Rangers, extend point streak to 10 games

Bussi did his part to allow Andrei Svechnikov's goal in the first period to stand up as the difference in the game. Jordan Staal scored an empty-net goal in the third to cap the win, Carolina's third in a row that kept its point streak alive at 10 games (8-0-2).

The Hurricanes (36-15-6) are 12-1-3 since Jan. 4. Bussi has won his past seven starts.

It was the last game for both teams before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The next game for each team is Feb. 26.

"I liked all of, start to finish," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I thought we were pretty focused, especially with all the distractions and this big break. Everybody is excited for it, but we stuck with the gameplan and didn't get flustered. I thought we were for the most part in control of the game."

Quick made a season-high 41 saves, but the Rangers (22-29-6) were shut out at home for the seventh time this season. Carolina also won 3-0 at the Garden on Nov. 4.

New York has lost four games in a row and seven of eight, all in regulation. It is 2-11-1 since winning 5-1 against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2.

The Rangers traded Artemi Panarin, their leading scorer this season, to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

"My message to the group tonight was I will acknowledge that we're in a little bit of a difficult circumstance and none of us really want to be in this position or have any sort of enjoyment or fulfillment in this position that we are, but the reality is we are where we are," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "I'm trying to be understanding of that as their coach and do our best as a coaching staff to support these guys and push them through the process. I thought tonight we lacked a certain competitive spirit that just is simply unacceptable on our part, and that was my discussion with them."

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period, scoring his ninth goal in 10 games and 21st of the season with a shot from the high slot that went past Quick on the glove side.