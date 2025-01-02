L'Heureux of Predators suspended 3 games for slew-footing

NEW YORK – Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended for three games, without pay, for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during NHL Game No. 596 in Minnesota on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:16 of the second period. L’Heureux was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, L’Heureux will forfeit $13,489.59. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/l-heureux-suspended-three-games-6366628912112.