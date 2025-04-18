Young Senators lean on veterans heading into 1st-round series against Maple Leafs

OTTAWA -- Travis Green knows exactly what his young players are about to go through in their first Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Ottawa Senators coach has been there himself.

Green played 970 NHL games for the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Boston Bruins and, yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators’ Eastern Conference First Round opponent. But it all started with the Islanders in 1992-93, when Green, then a 22-year-old rookie, experienced a deep postseason run.

“Just thinking about it now, we had to battle, scratch and claw to get in the playoffs,” Green said Thursday. “We played a first round against Washington and I remember that. I remember being nervous.”

Those Islanders defeated the Capitals in six games in the Patrick Division Semi-finals and got past the Presidents’ Trophy winner Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games in the Patrick Division Finals, before ultimately losing in five games to the Montreal Canadiens in the Wales Conference Finals. Getting that far, Green said, had a lot to do with a strong veteran presence in the locker room.

“We had a few guys, older guys on that team that I think had a good balance of keeping things light, but also talking you through certain moments,” said Green, who is in his first year as Senators coach. “Ray Ferraro comes to mind, Steve Thomas, Pat Flatley. ... There was a bit of an aura around New York still; they’d had a lot of success in the past. That team did well, did well in the playoffs. We knocked off Pittsburgh that year and it was exciting.”

Ottawa has its own Ferraros, Thomases and Flatleys, veterans who lead by example and offer guidance to a largely inexperienced group.

The first is Claude Giroux, who just finished his third season with the Senators. He has 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 career playoff games (all but 10 of them with the Philadelphia Flyers) and before this past offseason, was one of few Senators with considerable postseason experience.

But general manager Steve Staios made a concerted effort to add more players who have been through the grueling grind of a deep playoff run. The Senators signed three Stanley Cup winners in free agency: forwards David Perron (61 points in 104 playoff games), Nick Cousins (15 points in 63 playoff games) and Michael Amadio (13 points in 21 playoff games).

“The guys here like Giroux, Perron -- those guys are obviously the main ones that have been in the playoffs a lot,” Ottawa forward Dylan Cozens said. “Those guys are big veterans for our group that are going to help us a lot. I’ve already seen how strong a voice those two have in my short time here. They’re going to be big for us.”