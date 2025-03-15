Senators, Maple Leafs expect 'playoff game' atmosphere

TORONTO -- It's been 21 years since the hockey world last saw a postseason Battle of Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

In the ensuing two-plus decades, each team has taken turns enduring some lean years, a big reason why they haven't met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2004.

Could that change this spring?

The Senators (35-25-5) are trying to do their part to end their seven-year playoff drought, coming into Toronto on a five-game winning streak to face the Maple Leafs (39-23-3) in front of a national TV audience on "Hockey Night in Canada" on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS2).

"They're a desperate team, as we should be too," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena. "And you know, it's going to be another playoff game, in my opinion."

Berube was referring to the fact that he'd similarly called Toronto's game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday a playoff game. The Maple Leafs ended up losing that game 3-2.

Toronto has lost four of its past five games (1-3-1) and enter play Saturday in second place in the Atlantic Division with 81 points, four points behind the Panthers and two points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning.

Of more immediate relevance is the ascension of the Senators, who are in fourth in the division and can move within four points of the Maple Leafs with a victory on Saturday. They enter the game in the first wild card of the Eastern Conference after finishing 13 points out of a playoff spot last season.

"[Ottawa] has been an up-and-coming team for the past two or three years," Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said. "You knew eventually they were going that barrier. They've got a lot of skill over there. They have a high work ethic. So, we've got to be ready to do that."

In their effort to do just that, Toronto will have a different look Saturday after Berube threw their existing line combinations in a blender.

Marner, who has played alongside captain Auston Matthews for much of the season, now finds himself on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann. Matthews will center Matthew Knies and Max Domi, while William Nylander will play with Calle Jarnkrok and Scott Laughton.

"Just trying to mix things up," Berube said.

Ottawa and Toronto played four times in five seasons in the playoffs from 2000-04, with the Maple Leafs winning each series.

On the Senators side, coach Travis Green is no stranger to the Battle of Ontario. He played for the Maple Leafs from 2001-03 and was part of the 2002 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the two teams, won by Toronto in seven games.

"There's going to be a lot of emotion in the building tonight, which is always exciting," Green said. "It's fun. These are always fun games to play for both teams.

"As far as what I'm expecting, I'm expecting both teams to play well."

The Senators have won each of the two games against the Maple Leafs this season (3-0 in Toronto on November 12; 2-1 in Ottawa on Jan. 25 and the past four matchups overall.

"It's going to be a big game again," Senators forward Tim Stutzle said. "It's always a big rivalry between those two teams. ... They're a really good team over there, they have a lot of really good players and we just got to play our game."

