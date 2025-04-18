2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Senators Eastern 1st round preview

Marner, Toronto seek postseason breakthrough; Tkachuk, Stutzle lead young Ottawa core

Brady Tkachuk William Nylander

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

Maple Leafs: 52-26-4 108 points
Senators: 45-30-7, 97 points
Season series: TOR: 0-3-0; OTT: 3-0-0
Game 1: Sunday at Toronto (7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs and Senators have gone 21 years since the previous Stanley Cup Playoff edition of the Battle of Ontario.

From 2000-04, these two provincial rivals met in the postseason four times in five seasons, with the Maple Leafs winning each time. As such, Toronto's all-time record in postseason games against Ottawa is 16-8.

The final of those meetings came in the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, which Toronto won in seven games. No one at the time could have guessed that the Maple Leafs would win just one playoff series in the next 21 years, that coming in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2023.

More than two decades later, the two teams meet again after the Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division. It is the first time in 25 years the Maple Leafs finished atop their division in a full season, having previously done it in 1999-2000 when they were still playing in the then-Northeast Division. They did also win the all-Canadian North Division during the shortened 2020-21 season, which was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the credit has to go to coach Craig Berube, who replaced Sheldon Keefe last year and immediately implemented a north-south defensive style that seems to be paying dividends.

"You're always trying to work on your identity," Berube said. "And that hasn't stopped throughout the season.

"I think our guys have done a good job of it. So yeah, I think we're in a good spot, but we've got to keep making sure we're pounding away at it and keep working on it and be ready to go."

While the Maple Leafs are making their ninth consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Senators are in the postseason for the first time since 2017 when they lost in double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

In his first season as Senators coach, former Maple Leafs forward Travis Green has done an outstanding job of making Ottawa a much more difficult team to play against. Part of the credit for that must go to goaltender Linus Ullmark, who went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .910 save percentage after being acquired from the Boston Bruins for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 24.

Ullmark's presence brings much-needed experience to a young team led by forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, who will each be playing in the postseason for the first time.

"This core group hasn't experienced this. I'm really excited for them," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "The playoffs are a different animal. I believe that our group has the mettle to be able to rise up to that occasion.

"We're coming in as underdogs. … And we're OK with that."

Game breakers

Maple Leafs: Forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander are legitimate choices here but the pick is Mitch Marner. The 27-year-old was Toronto's MVP this year, finishing fifth in NHL scoring with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists). It's his versatility that makes him the most dangerous to the opposition. How many players lead their respective teams in power play points (33), finish third in game-winning goals (seven) and are tied for the most shorthanded points (two) like Marner did this season? He plays the point and serves as the quarterback on the power play, regularly kills penalties, is often out on the ice in the final minute when the Maple Leafs are protecting a one-goal lead, and even saw shifts on defense this season.

TOR@BUF: Marner rips it in for 100th point of the season

Senators: Tkachuk can be a difference-maker in so many ways, whether it be with his scoring touch, his physical play, and his ability to get under the collective skin of the opposition. The 25-year-old finished fourth on the team in scoring with 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists), led the Senators in penalty minutes (123), power-play goals (14) and tied for the lead in game-winning goals (five). In the process, Ottawa's captain was easily the team's inspirational leader, an intangible that can not be measured on any score sheet. As Tkachuk goes, so, usually, do the Senators. Count on him stirring things up, especially with the Maple Leafs stars.

Goaltending

Maple Leafs: Heading into the season, neither Anthony Stolarz nor Joseph Woll had ever played more than 28 games in an NHL season. In the end, they proved they could handle the increased workload with Woll making 42 appearances and Stolarz 34. Thanks in large part to their efforts, Toronto allowed the eighth fewest goals (231) in the NHL. Stolarz (21-8-3), who was third in the NHL in goals-against average (2.14) and first in save percentage (.926) after leading the NHL in each of those categories last season, is expected to get the start in Game 1 with Woll (27-14-1, 2.73, .909 save percentage) set to come in if he falters. Together, they form one of the better goaltending duos in the playoffs.

Senators: Linus Ullmark has been a game changer for a franchise that has been thirsting for one for years. He was especially stingy down the stretch, going 13-3-1 in his final 17 appearances to help the Senators make their run into the postseason. Coupled with backup Anton Forsberg (11-12-3, 2.72, .901 save percentage this season), the Senators gave up 47 fewer goals (281-234) than last season, a significant reason why they're in the playoffs.

Numbers to know

Maple Leafs: Defenseman Chris Tanev set a Toronto single-season record with 189 blocked shots this season and will be relied upon to do just that in the playoffs. He ranks 15th all-time in that category with 1,841.

Senators: Despite missing 10 games this season, Tkachuk led Ottawa in hits with 228. He now has 1,759 for his career and has never had fewer than 174 in a season, that coming as a rookie in 2018-19.

They said it

"It's about us. I get Ottawa's a real good team, and it's going to be a battle, and they do what they do, and we'll look at that stuff, but it really boils down to our team and the commitment and the battle we'll need." -- Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube

"It's awesome. I mean, we'd be happy with anyone, but I feel like everyone wants the Battle of Ontario. So, they're going to get it, and it should be a good one." -- Senators forward Drake Batherson

Will win if…

Maple Leafs: If their stars -- Matthews, Marner, Nylander, John Tavares -- produce like it, something that hasn't happened in the postseason. The so-called Core Four have helped the Maple Leafs to just one playoff series win since the 2018-19 season when they first started playing together. Nylander (45), Tavares (38), Matthews (33) and Marner (27) combined for 143 of the team's 267 non-shootout deciding goals during the regular season. It's time that production translated to the playoffs.

Senators: Ullmark continues to be a difference maker. The games will likely be tight, especially with Berube's conservative offensive approach, so power-play opportunities will be Toronto's best chance to score. The Senators, led by Tkachuk, have had penalty issues at times. That's where Ullmark comes in. After all, the old credo in hockey suggests that a goalie is a team's best penalty killer. Against the high-powered Maple Leafs, he'll have to be.

How they look

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Nick Jensen

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

Maple Leafs, Senators set to resume heated playoff rivalry in Battle of Ontario

Maple Leafs to play Senators in Eastern Conference 1st Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

Playoffs Buzz: Landeskog 'an option' for Avalanche against Stars

Savard of Canadiens to retire after Stanley Cup Playoffs

Young Senators lean on veterans heading into 1st-round series against Maple Leafs

Crosby feeling urgency as Penguins miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season

Robertson week to week for Stars, out for Game 1 against Avalanche

Capitals, Canadiens meet for second time after 1st wild series in 2010

Maple Leafs, Jets lead list of Canada-based teams that could win Stanley Cup

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

Panthers, Oilers face tough task of returning to Cup Final

Each contender has case for winning Stanley Cup this season

Most impactful goalie entering Stanley Cup Playoffs debated by NHL.com

Canadiens legend Dryden pumped for 'magic' of Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals vs. Canadiens Eastern 1st round preview

Top storylines heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL sets regular-season attendance record, passes 23 million for 1st time

Parekh, Morton each scores in NHL debut, Flames cruise past Kings

Maple Leafs, Senators set to resume heated playoff rivalry in Battle of Ontario