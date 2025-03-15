Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

DALLAS -- Wyatt Johnston is still pinching himself in his third season with the Dallas Stars.

The 21-year-old forward has 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 65 games this season and was rewarded by the Stars with a five-year, $42 million contract ($8.4 million average annual value) on March 7, the same day they acquired Mikko Rantanen in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’m living the dream right now, playing in the NHL and living in a place I love to be,” Johnston said. “To be able to get that done and know that I’ll be here the next five years, it’s hard to explain. It’s just so exciting,” Johnston said.

A first-round pick (No. 23) by Dallas at the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnston ranks third on the team in scoring behind forwards Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene (66 points each). It’s third straight season he’s scored at least 24 goals, and he’s on pace to set a career high in points, with 17 games still to play in the Stars’ regular season. Johnston had 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24.

More impressive is the rate he’s produced following injuries to forwards Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. After getting off to a slow start because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the preseason, Johnston has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games since Jan. 1, which ranks seventh in the NHL in that span.

Johnston has also accepted a leadership role for the Stars, being named an alternate captain following a knee injury to defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Jan. 28.

“It's already his third year in the NHL, which is crazy to think at his age, but he goes about his business the way a leader should,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Prepares the right way, says the right things, plays the right way, so [the ‘A’ is] a little reward for him of, I'm sure, what's to come, which is going to be a big leadership part here of the Dallas Stars going forward.”