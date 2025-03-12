Rantanen ‘tried my best’ with Hurricanes, happy to be with Stars after trade

Forward denies report he supplied Carolina list of teams he’d be willing to play for

Mikko Rantanen happy at DAL after trade

Mikko Rantanen is pleased to be with the Dallas Stars, but the forward says he was not unhappy while with the Carolina Hurricanes -- the team that sent him to Dallas just minutes before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

"I saw some things were said that I had a list of teams ready when I went [to Carolina], but that's false," Rantanen said Wednesday. "Obviously, it was a big shock to leave Colorado, but I went [to Carolina] with an open mind and tried my best on the ice. When I put the jersey on there, I tried my best and just decided just a little bit before the Deadline that Carolina would probably get a better return for me if I would do a sign and trade; that it would be better for their team rather than me being a rental and going somewhere to play. So that was the decision.

"I want to make it clear that I was open-minded in Carolina and really thought about staying there."

That is in direct contrast to what Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said earlier this week.

Brind'Amour told 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this week that Rantanen informed Hurricanes brass he was only willing to sign his next contract with four teams and Carolina was not on that list.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) after being traded to Dallas. It capped a six-week stretch for Rantanen, who had only played for the Colorado Avalanche in his NHL career before he was traded to Carolina in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24.

The Stars acquired Rantanen from the Hurricanes for forward Logan Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in 2028, a third-round pick in 2026 and a third-round selection in 2027.

Rantanen has three points (two goals, one assist) in his first two games for Dallas (42-20-2) after having six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games with Carolina.

DAL@EDM: Rantanen snaps one upstairs on the power play

He had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games for Colorado this season, his 10th with the Avalanche, who selected him with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

"I'm happy to be here, it's been crazy for sure," Rantanen said. "Colorado was always where I wanted to stay, but I understand its business and they made a decision. I tried my best in Carolina and I'm here now and I'm so happy to be here, locked in for eight years with a good team and with good coaches. I'm thankful for Dallas to have the trust in me."

Rantanen made clear his desire to join the Hurricanes with an open mind. But, in the end, he said the Stars play the type of game that fit his style.

"They play puck possession, and I think there are similarities between Dallas and Colorado," Rantanen said. "Like I’ve said many times, I tried my best in Carolina, but one of the reasons was for me to think where I really want to play hockey the next eight years and Dallas was a better fit on the ice. Better style of play for me that's similar to Colorado, so I think that was one decision to be made."

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he’s still somewhat shocked they were able to acquire a player of Rantanen’s stature still in his prime. Rantanen has 690 points (291 goals, 399 assists) in 634 regular-season games and 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Rantanen won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

"Guys like that in the prime of their careers just don't get moved very often and they sure don't get moved in the division, even though it was a roundabout way," DeBoer said. “… Those guys just don't become available and when they do you have to act, and (general manager) Jim Nill did and our owner (R. Thomas Gaglardi)."

Dallas will visit Colorado on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN (JIP), TVAS) in what should be an emotional return to Ball Arena for Rantanen.

"It's going to be weird, for sure," Rantanen said. "You spend 9-10 years in one organization, and you get to know the city and then change comes and then you have to go back there and play in the visitors room, so it's going to be different. But it's good to see all the players that I got to know over the years. It should be a fun game to play against your old friends."

