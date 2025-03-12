Rantanen ‘tried my best’ with Hurricanes, happy to be with Stars after trade

Mikko Rantanen is pleased to be with the Dallas Stars, but the forward says he was not unhappy while with the Carolina Hurricanes -- the team that sent him to Dallas just minutes before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

"I saw some things were said that I had a list of teams ready when I went [to Carolina], but that's false," Rantanen said Wednesday. "Obviously, it was a big shock to leave Colorado, but I went [to Carolina] with an open mind and tried my best on the ice. When I put the jersey on there, I tried my best and just decided just a little bit before the Deadline that Carolina would probably get a better return for me if I would do a sign and trade; that it would be better for their team rather than me being a rental and going somewhere to play. So that was the decision.

"I want to make it clear that I was open-minded in Carolina and really thought about staying there."

That is in direct contrast to what Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said earlier this week.

Brind'Amour told 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this week that Rantanen informed Hurricanes brass he was only willing to sign his next contract with four teams and Carolina was not on that list.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) after being traded to Dallas. It capped a six-week stretch for Rantanen, who had only played for the Colorado Avalanche in his NHL career before he was traded to Carolina in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24.

The Stars acquired Rantanen from the Hurricanes for forward Logan Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in 2028, a third-round pick in 2026 and a third-round selection in 2027.

Rantanen has three points (two goals, one assist) in his first two games for Dallas (42-20-2) after having six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games with Carolina.